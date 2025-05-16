Gamestop's 1Q 2025 Earnings Preview: What To Expect

Fundamentals and growth prospects in focus as speculation fades

For Q4 2024, GameStop’s results showed a sharp 28.5% year-over-year revenue decline to $1.283 billion from $1.794 billion, with the company relying on cost-cutting efforts to deliver improved profitability. Particularly, the surge in net income to US$136 million is supported by operational streamlining – the exit from Italy and Germany, whose impact will be one-off.

Looking to its Q1 2025 results, GameStop’s share price may face downside pressure if it fails to deliver a revenue beat—as seen in the 12% post-earnings drop in September 2024 when revenue disappoints. While the collectibles segment shows some modest momentum, GameStop’s core business in traditional gaming hardware and software continues to underperform amid fierce competition from online retail giants like Amazon and eBay.

Beyond the headline numbers, investors will be watching closely for signs of sustainable growth. Previously, the stock plunged over 22% after GameStop announced a US$1.3 billion convertible bond offering to fund Bitcoin purchases—a move that drew scepticism. Market participants were clearly hoping for evidence of a strengthening core business, rather than speculative pivots into crypto to mask its ongoing struggles in its retail operations.