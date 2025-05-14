Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Parliament Approves Law Defining Status Of Children Affected By War

Parliament Approves Law Defining Status Of Children Affected By War


2025-05-14 10:03:37
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has passed a law ensuring children's right to receive official recognition as those affected by hostilities and armed conflicts.

According to an Ukrinform correspondent, citing the live broadcast of the parliamentary session on MP Oleksiy Honcharenko's YouTube channel, the legislative initiative No. 12385 was supported by 277 deputies.

The law introduces amendments to Article 31-1 of the Law "On Protection of Childhood," defining the criteria and entities authorized to grant the status of a child affected by hostilities and armed conflict.

Under the new regulations, authorized bodies will grant this status based on the place of application or the child's registered location, with local executive authorities and self-government bodies overseeing the process.

Read also: Child killed, six wounded in Russian strike on Sumy suburb

The Cabinet of Ministers will establish the specific procedure and conditions for granting this status.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Ministry of Justice established an interdepartmental commission to review cases of Ukrainian children forcibly deported to Russia.

MENAFN14052025000193011044ID1109551131

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search