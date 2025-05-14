Parliament Approves Law Defining Status Of Children Affected By War

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has passed a law ensuring children's right to receive official recognition as those affected by hostilities and armed conflicts.

According to an Ukrinform correspondent, citing the live broadcast of the parliamentary session on MP Oleksiy Honcharenko's YouTube channel, the legislative initiative No. 12385 was supported by 277 deputies.

The law introduces amendments to Article 31-1 of the Law "On Protection of Childhood," defining the criteria and entities authorized to grant the status of a child affected by hostilities and armed conflict.

Under the new regulations, authorized bodies will grant this status based on the place of application or the child's registered location, with local executive authorities and self-government bodies overseeing the process.

The Cabinet of Ministers will establish the specific procedure and conditions for granting this status.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Ministry of Justice established an interdepartmental commission to review cases of Ukrainian children forcibly deported to Russia.