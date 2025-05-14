Standard Chartered Promotes Business Opportunities In Hong Kong-Middle East Corridor

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Standard Chartered hosted a luncheon in Doha on Sunday to promote business opportunities in the Hong Kong-Middle East corridor as Mary Huen, CEO, Hong Kong and Greater China & North Asia, Standard Chartered, was visiting Qatar as part of the business delegation led by H E John Lee, Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) and organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC).

The luncheon was joined by Lee, Dr Peter Lam, Chairman of the HKTDC, together with Rola Abu Manneh, CEO, UAE, Middle East and Pakistan of Standard Chartered as well as local government and business leaders and other delegation members to promote exchange of insights and discussions.

During the trip, Standard Chartered Bank (Hong Kong) Limited also signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Fosun International Limitedin Qatar to jointly explore business opportunities in the Middle East.

Mary Huen said,“Standard Chartered is honoured to have hosted a luncheon in Qatar as part of the important business delegation which gives full play to Hong Kong's unique role as a 'super-connector' and a 'super value-adder'.

Being the oldest note-issuing bank in Hong Kong as well as the oldest bank in Qatar, we're pleased to super-connect the delegation of Hong Kong and Mainland Chinese businesses with market leaders in Qatar to promote closer business ties and strengthen collaborations with the Middle East region. Amidst the increased global economic and geopolitical complexity, the shift of global supply chains and the internationalisation of the RMB are further gaining pace. I look forward to offering our client-centric solutions and breadth of RMB capabilities across the Bank's cross-border network to support our clients as they explore new marketopportunities and navigate through the uncertainties.”

Muhannad Mukahall, CEO, Standard Chartered Qatar, said,“Qatar has consistently demonstrated its capability to host high-level business diplomacy, thanks to its stable political environment, progressive economic policies, and world-class infrastructure. The country's global connectivity, which grants access to GDP markets valued at $8.5 trillion within a 3,000 km radius, demonstrates its unmatched potential as a trade and investment hub. We know that there is increased appetite from our clients in Qatar in the areas of technology, and sustainable and infrastructure financing; our deep knowledge of the market here and our global network means we are best placed to connect our clients with these opportunities in Hong Kong.”

As the first bank in Qatar, Standard Chartered has been embedded in the nation's economic fabric for decades. It has played a pivotal role in facilitating trade and infrastructure development.