Amblyopia (Lazy Eye) Treatment Expands In The Digital Therapeutics Space With The Launch Of A New Solution

A young boy using anaglyph glasses to interact with the AmblyoFix therapy software.

Dr. Faiz Mohammed Rigi, CTO (left), and Amin Rigi, CEO (right), the founding team at Eyesight Electronics.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- A groundbreaking new treatment from Scottish startup Eyesight Electronics has enabled a patient, once classified as legally blind, to recover over 50 percent of their vision in just three months. The innovative therapy, AmblyoFix , is a home-based treatment designed to tackle amblyopia, commonly known as“lazy eye,” a condition that affects more than 100 million people worldwide.

Amblyopia predominantly affects children and, if untreated, can lead to permanent vision loss. Conventional treatments, such as eye patching, often present challenges related to comfort, compliance, and limited effectiveness. Research shows that fewer than half of young patients fully follow patching regimens, with many continuing to suffer from impaired depth perception and coordination.

AmblyoFix's approach stimulates binocular interaction and promotes perceptual learning, helping the brain restore balance between the dominant and amblyopic eye. The therapy includes 10 structured visual perceptual activities designed to engage various brain functions. These activities focus on vital skills such as visual memory, spatial relations, figure-ground discrimination, visual closure, and form constancy, all crucial for accurate interpretation of visual information.

By training these perceptual abilities, AmblyoFix enhances neuroplasticity in the visual cortex, strengthening underutilized neural pathways responsible for binocular vision. This integrated approach goes beyond improving visual acuity, also aiding in the restoration of depth perception, spatial awareness, and oculomotor coordination through brain rewiring driven by experience.

Clinical results so far have been promising. In one case, a patient with vision rated at 6/60, considered legally blind in the United States, experienced a 22 percent improvement in less than three weeks. By week nine, their vision had improved by 40 percent, and by week 14, more than 52 percent . These results surpass the typical outcomes of virtual reality-based treatments, which generally show an average improvement of around 18 percent over the same period.

The development of AmblyoFix began with a family-led effort to modernise eye care. Founded by ophthalmologist Dr. Faiz Rigi and his son Amin Rigi, a bioengineering graduate from the University of Edinburgh, the startup stemmed from a conversation about outdated treatment methods. What started as a family initiative has grown into a multidisciplinary venture involving other family members, clinicians, researchers, and professionals from various fields including law and marketing.

“We wanted to create something that was both effective and accessible,” said Amin Rigi, CEO of Eyesight Electronics.“AmblyoFix is not just about restoring vision, it's about restoring confidence, independence, and quality of life.”

Eyesight Electronics is currently protected by one granted US patent (for correcting convergence insurgency) and one pending (for new methods of treating amblyopia). The company has also garnered industry recognition, including the IP Hatch Award, presented in collaboration with Panasonic.

The demand for improved amblyopia treatment is on the rise. With global cases projected to double in the coming decades, the social and economic impacts of untreated vision disorders continue to grow. Traditional treatments have seen little innovation in recent years, leaving both patients and clinicians seeking more effective solutions.

Unlike some high-cost therapies that require virtual reality headsets priced as high as $10,000, AmblyoFix is available through a subscription model at just $169 per month, allowing patients to use the therapy for as long as necessary. This pricing structure ensures the treatment remains affordable and accessible, offering a viable long-term solution for amblyopia.

Eyesight Electronics is actively pursuing partnerships with clinicians, distributors, and investors. As part of its social mission, the company has committed to allocating 20 percent of future profits to provide free therapy to low-income and underserved communities.

As the global rollout of AmblyoFix progresses, the treatment offers a promising alternative for those affected by amblyopia. Combining cutting-edge technology with the brain's ability to adapt, AmblyoFix represents a shift away from traditional therapies, providing new hope for individuals seeking more effective treatments for a condition long difficult to address.

Noor Murad

Eyesight Electronics ltd

...

