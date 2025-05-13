FAVO Capital Announces Conversion Of Super Voting Series C Shares To Common Stock

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- FAVO Capital, Inc. (OTC: FAVO), a publicly traded private credit firm specializing in merchant cash advances (MCAs) and revenue-based financing for underserved small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), today announced the voluntary conversion of all outstanding Super Voting Series C Preferred Shares into common stock.

The corporate governance action simplifies the Company's capital structure and aligns voting rights more closely with public market expectations. The move is a proactive step as the Company continues preparations for its planned uplisting to the Nasdaq Capital Market.

“Converting our Series C Super Voting Shares demonstrates our commitment to transparency, governance and best practices as well as long-term value creation,” said Vincent Napolitano, CEO of FAVO Capital.“It's another important step forward as we align our structure with shareholder and institutional investor expectations.”

The conversion eliminates all outstanding Series C Preferred stock with its super voting rights, improving accessibility and aligning with broader market standards for public company governance.

About FAVO Capital, Inc.

FAVO Capital, Inc. (OTC: FAVO) is a private credit firm specializing in alternative financing solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) across the United States. Since its inception, FAVO Capital has supported more than 10,000 businesses. FAVO Capital is committed to financial transparency, sustainable growth, and empowering SMBs with flexible funding solutions. Headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL, the company also has operations in New York and the Dominican Republic.

For more information, visit and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

