Tempertm More, ADAMA's New Broad Spectrum Herbicide, Receives Registration In USA

Next-generation weed control solution powered by Sesgama® Formulation Technology offers farmers better planning, fewer applications, and long-term resistance management

TEL AVIV, Israel and RALEIGH, N.C., May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ADAMA Ltd. (SZSE: 000553), a leading global crop protection company, announced that its new herbicide, TemperTM More, has received registration in the United States. Temper More delivers excellent burndown and long-lasting residual activity, helping to break the cycle of herbicide-resistant weeds in row crops. Powered by ADAMA's proprietary Sesgama® Formulation Technology, the solution offers farmers a more effective tool to manage weed resistance.

Herbicide resistance continues to challenge farmers across the U.S., making it increasingly difficult to control aggressive weeds. Glyphosate alone is no longer effective in many cases, often requiring multiple applications that increase cost, create logistical complexity, and raise the risk of crop damage and yield losses.

Temper More is built with a powerful combination of S-Metolachlor and Glufosinate-ammonium-two active ingredients with different modes of action-making it a smarter, long-term solution for managing glyphosate-resistant weeds. It targets a broad range of grass and broadleaf weeds that have developed resistance to glyphosate, PPO, and ALS-based herbicides – including pigweed, morningglory, and waterhemp.

With dual modes of action, Temper More delivers broad-spectrum control and extended residual activity, giving crops like soybean, corn, and cotton a clean and competitive start. This early-season suppression supports better planning and fewer applications, helping growers save time and money.

Temper More also helps preserve the long-term effectiveness of herbicide-tolerant systems, such as Dicamba and 2,4-D. Its flexible application window is especially valuable for glufosinate-resistant cropping systems, giving growers greater operational flexibility and reducing in-season stress.

Temper More is powered by ADAMA's proprietary Sesgama® Formulation Technology, which enables the stable and easy-to-use combination of S-Metolachlor and Glufosinate-ammonium. This advanced formulation, using a proprietary polymeric surfactant, ensures optimal performance and ease of application.

"Temper More is a leap forward for U.S. farmers in the fight against herbicide-resistant weeds," said Germain Boulay, Head of Global Herbicides and Molluscicides at ADAMA . "It gives growers a smarter, more flexible tool to manage resistance and plan their season with greater confidence. By combining powerful burndown and lasting residual activity, Temper More restores control and predictability to weed management-reducing the need for multiple, last-minute applications and enabling more efficient, long-term planning."

ADAMA U.S. has conducted a large number of trials across key geographies to demonstrate Temper More's performance. The product has consistently outperformed straight glufosinate or glyphosate in early post-emergence applications and has proven especially effective against common waterhemp, one of the most widespread and difficult-to-control resistant weeds in U.S.

About ADAMA

ADAMA Ltd. is a global leader in crop protection, providing practical solutions to farmers across the world to combat weeds, insects and disease. Our culture empowers ADAMA's people to actively listen to farmers and ideate from the field. ADAMA's diverse portfolio of existing active ingredients, coupled with its leading formulation capabilities and proprietary formulation technology platforms, uniquely position the company to develop high-quality, innovative and sustainable products, to address the many challenges farmers and customers face today. ADAMA serves customers in dozens of countries globally, with direct presence in all top 20 markets. For more information, visit us at and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and X.

ADAMA Contact:

Tal Moise

Public Relations

Email: [email protected]

ADAMA US Contact:

Michelle Blair

Strategic Marketing Communications Manager

Email: [email protected]

Logo:

SOURCE ADAMA Ltd.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED