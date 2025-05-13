Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Jubail To Host The 3Rd Asset Integrity And Process Safety Conference & Exhibition 2025 Industry Leaders Unite To Strengthen Safety, Reliability, And Operational Excellence In The Energy Sector


2025-05-13 03:16:58
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Jubail, Saudi Arabia – May 8, 2025 – The stage is set for the 3rd Asset Integrity and Process Safety Conference & Exhibition , taking place 14–15 May 2025 at the King Abdullah Cultural Center in Jubail, Saudi Arabia . Organized by Great Minds Event Management , this landmark event will gather top-tier professionals, engineers, and decision-makers from across the oil, gas, petrochemical, and chemical sectors to shape the future of asset reliability and process safety.


As the energy industry continues to embrace digital transformation, climate resilience, and stricter safety standards, this event offers a vital platform to discuss emerging strategies, showcase innovative technologies, and align with global best practices.

Technical Workshops – 13 May 2025

Preceding the main conference, two intensive workshops on 13 May 2025 will provide participants with hands-on knowledge led by global experts:

Workshop 1: Asset Integrity Multi-Week Rolling Strategy

Led by Jean Charbonneau , President of Maintenance Excellence Group , this workshop offers a deep dive into building a sustainable planned maintenance culture using Industry 4.0 technologies. Attendees will gain practical guidance on implementing digital multi-week scheduling, aligning roles across departments, and driving long-term organizational value.

Workshop 2: FRP Piping Systems – How to Ensure Fitness for Service

Delivered by Andy van Esch , Vice President Engineering at ENOIA Dynaflow , this session explores critical factors affecting the performance and safety of Fiber Reinforced Plastic (FRP) piping systems in the oil and gas sector. The workshop will cover best practices in resin selection, inspection, QA/QC, and failure prevention to ensure long-term service life.

World-Class Speaker Lineup

The 2025 edition will feature a powerful lineup of speakers from leading organizations who are driving transformation in asset integrity and process safety:
  • Obaid Alkamali , HSE Vice President, ADNOC Group
  • Mohammad Al Maimouni , Section Head of Planning Management, Saudi Aramco
  • Amr Ali , Department Head Asset Integrity, ETHYDCO
  • Mohamed Hafez , Reliability and QA/QC Head, SASREF
  • Syed Salman Grami , HSE Manager, ADNOC Distribution
  • Bander Aldosari , Strategy & Analysis Section Head, SASREF
  • Mohammed Al-Ghamdi , EVP Manufacturing, NAMA Chemicals
  • Ahmed Farouk , GM – Center of Excellence, GASCO
  • Saad Alkhaldi , Fire Chief, Advanced Petrochemical Company

From high-level discussions to technology showcases, this event aims to accelerate the deployment of robust systems that ensure plant safety, regulatory compliance, and continuous performance improvement.

Join us in Jubail to collaborate, innovate, and lead the evolution of asset integrity and process safety in the Middle East and beyond.

