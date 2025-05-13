403
Jubail To Host The 3Rd Asset Integrity And Process Safety Conference & Exhibition 2025 Industry Leaders Unite To Strengthen Safety, Reliability, And Operational Excellence In The Energy Sector
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Jubail, Saudi Arabia – May 8, 2025 – The stage is set for the 3rd Asset Integrity and Process Safety Conference & Exhibition , taking place 14–15 May 2025 at the King Abdullah Cultural Center in Jubail, Saudi Arabia . Organized by Great Minds Event Management , this landmark event will gather top-tier professionals, engineers, and decision-makers from across the oil, gas, petrochemical, and chemical sectors to shape the future of asset reliability and process safety.
As the energy industry continues to embrace digital transformation, climate resilience, and stricter safety standards, this event offers a vital platform to discuss emerging strategies, showcase innovative technologies, and align with global best practices. Technical Workshops – 13 May 2025 Preceding the main conference, two intensive workshops on 13 May 2025 will provide participants with hands-on knowledge led by global experts: Workshop 1: Asset Integrity Multi-Week Rolling Strategy Led by Jean Charbonneau , President of Maintenance Excellence Group , this workshop offers a deep dive into building a sustainable planned maintenance culture using Industry 4.0 technologies. Attendees will gain practical guidance on implementing digital multi-week scheduling, aligning roles across departments, and driving long-term organizational value. Workshop 2: FRP Piping Systems – How to Ensure Fitness for Service Delivered by Andy van Esch , Vice President Engineering at ENOIA Dynaflow , this session explores critical factors affecting the performance and safety of Fiber Reinforced Plastic (FRP) piping systems in the oil and gas sector. The workshop will cover best practices in resin selection, inspection, QA/QC, and failure prevention to ensure long-term service life. World-Class Speaker Lineup The 2025 edition will feature a powerful lineup of speakers from leading organizations who are driving transformation in asset integrity and process safety:
Obaid Alkamali , HSE Vice President, ADNOC Group
Mohammad Al Maimouni , Section Head of Planning Management, Saudi Aramco
Amr Ali , Department Head Asset Integrity, ETHYDCO
Mohamed Hafez , Reliability and QA/QC Head, SASREF
Syed Salman Grami , HSE Manager, ADNOC Distribution
Bander Aldosari , Strategy & Analysis Section Head, SASREF
Mohammed Al-Ghamdi , EVP Manufacturing, NAMA Chemicals
Ahmed Farouk , GM – Center of Excellence, GASCO
Saad Alkhaldi , Fire Chief, Advanced Petrochemical Company
