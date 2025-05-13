Jubail To Host The 3Rd Asset Integrity And Process Safety Conference & Exhibition 2025 Industry Leaders Unite To Strengthen Safety, Reliability, And Operational Excellence In The Energy Sector

MENAFN - Mid-East Info)– The stage is set for the, taking placeat the. Organized by, this landmark event will gather top-tier professionals, engineers, and decision-makers from across the oil, gas, petrochemical, and chemical sectors to shape the future of asset reliability and process safety.

As the energy industry continues to embrace digital transformation, climate resilience, and stricter safety standards, this event offers a vital platform to discuss emerging strategies, showcase innovative technologies, and align with global best practices.

Preceding the main conference, two intensive workshops onwill provide participants with hands-on knowledge led by global experts:

Led by, President of, this workshop offers a deep dive into building a sustainable planned maintenance culture using Industry 4.0 technologies. Attendees will gain practical guidance on implementing digital multi-week scheduling, aligning roles across departments, and driving long-term organizational value.

Delivered by, Vice President Engineering at, this session explores critical factors affecting the performance and safety of Fiber Reinforced Plastic (FRP) piping systems in the oil and gas sector. The workshop will cover best practices in resin selection, inspection, QA/QC, and failure prevention to ensure long-term service life.



Obaid Alkamali , HSE Vice President, ADNOC Group

Mohammad Al Maimouni , Section Head of Planning Management, Saudi Aramco

Amr Ali , Department Head Asset Integrity, ETHYDCO

Mohamed Hafez , Reliability and QA/QC Head, SASREF

Syed Salman Grami , HSE Manager, ADNOC Distribution

Bander Aldosari , Strategy & Analysis Section Head, SASREF

Mohammed Al-Ghamdi , EVP Manufacturing, NAMA Chemicals

Ahmed Farouk , GM – Center of Excellence, GASCO Saad Alkhaldi , Fire Chief, Advanced Petrochemical Company

The 2025 edition will feature a powerful lineup of speakers from leading organizations who are driving transformation in asset integrity and process safety:

From high-level discussions to technology showcases, this event aims to accelerate the deployment of robust systems that ensure plant safety, regulatory compliance, and continuous performance improvement.