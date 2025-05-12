Five Introduces Quick Hits - Fast Acting, Terpene-Infused 15Mg THC Gummies

Disrupting the Cannabis Industry with Speed & Convenience

Traditional THC edibles can take 30-90 minutes to take effect, often leading to inconsistent experiences. Quick Hits, powered by advanced nano-emulsification technology, bypasses traditional digestion processes, delivering rapid onset effects in as little as 10 minutes.

"Consumers deserve a high potency THC edible that works as fast as they need it to," says Gregory Reeder, CEO of Five. "Quick Hits changes the game by delivering premium, strain-specific effects almost instantly - without a trip to the dispensary."

Unlike traditional cannabis edibles that require cash-only transactions and in-person dispensary visits, Quick Hits is fully legal, hassle-free, and available online-allowing consumers to skip the lines and order their perfect high straight to their door.

Strain-Specific Formulations for a Tailored Experience

Quick Hits isn't just about speed-it's about delivering authentic, strain-specific effects that replicate the experience of popular cannabis strains. Each 15mg THC gummy is infused with precise terpene blends to match the flavor and effects of legendary cannabis strains, including:



Blue Dream (Blue Razz) – Infused with beta-Myrcene, beta-Caryophyllene, alpha-Caryophyllene.

Pineapple Express (Pineapple) – Infused with beta-Myrcene, alpha-Pinene, d-Limonene.

Sour Diesel (Sour Watermelon) – Infused with d-Limonene, beta-Myrcenebeta-Myrcene, beta-Pinene . Super Lemon Haze (Lemon Tart) – Infused with Terpinolene, beta-Caryophyllene, beta-Phellandrene.

Why Quick Hits is the Future of Cannabis Edibles

Quick Hits is more than just a fast-acting edible - it's a superior alternative to dispensary-bought THC gummies.

Key Features:



Fast-Acting Formula – Feel the effects in under 10 minutes.

High-Dose Potency – Each gummy contains 15mg of THC for a premium high.

Strain-Specific Effects – Authentic terpene profiles replicate legendary cannabis strains.

No Dispensary Required – Skip the lines, order online, and enjoy direct-to-door convenience. Better-Quality High – Engineered for consistency, reliability, and rapid absorption.

Available Now – Order Quick Hits Today

Quick Hits fast-acting THC gummies are available now for purchase at , with direct shipping available to select US states. A special launch offer is available for early adopters, with exclusive discounts for first-time buyers.

About Five

Five is a leading innovator in THC products, committed to delivering high-quality, science-backed cannabis experiences. By combining premium ingredients, cutting-edge technology, and a customer-first approach, Five continues to redefine what's possible in the cannabis industry.

For more information, visit or follow us on Instagram for the latest updates.

