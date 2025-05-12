403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Slovak Premier Says Western Nations Want Continuation of Ukraine Conflict
(MENAFN) Slovak Premier Robert Fico has stated that many Western countries are keen for the Ukraine conflict to persist.
He attributes this to their indifferent reaction to Moscow’s recent offer for direct discussions with Kiev. Fico argues that their hesitation is a clear indication of their desire for the war to continue.
Earlier on Sunday, Russian Leader Vladimir Putin extended an invitation to Ukraine to resume negotiations aimed at resolving the ongoing conflict.
He proposed that the talks take place next Thursday in Istanbul, Turkey.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan confirmed that his country is ready to host the meeting.
United States Leader Donald Trump also expressed his support for the proposal, stating on Truth Social that he anticipates “a BIG week upcoming.”
However, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz dismissed Putin’s offer as “not enough” and insisted that a ceasefire must be established first.
Fico, in a press briefing following his visit to Moscow for Victory Day, expressed his surprise.
He said, "I am shocked that there is a proposal that on May 15, Russians and Ukrainians can meet in Istanbul for direct talks where concrete results can be obtained, and I hear statements from Germany and France that they do not agree."
He questioned the involvement of Germany and France, emphasizing that the decision to negotiate should be Ukraine’s alone.
Fico also warned that the conflict would likely continue for many more years if Ukraine's Western allies continue to interfere and fail to recognize basic principles, including the right for Russia and Ukraine to negotiate a settlement independently.
He attributes this to their indifferent reaction to Moscow’s recent offer for direct discussions with Kiev. Fico argues that their hesitation is a clear indication of their desire for the war to continue.
Earlier on Sunday, Russian Leader Vladimir Putin extended an invitation to Ukraine to resume negotiations aimed at resolving the ongoing conflict.
He proposed that the talks take place next Thursday in Istanbul, Turkey.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan confirmed that his country is ready to host the meeting.
United States Leader Donald Trump also expressed his support for the proposal, stating on Truth Social that he anticipates “a BIG week upcoming.”
However, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz dismissed Putin’s offer as “not enough” and insisted that a ceasefire must be established first.
Fico, in a press briefing following his visit to Moscow for Victory Day, expressed his surprise.
He said, "I am shocked that there is a proposal that on May 15, Russians and Ukrainians can meet in Istanbul for direct talks where concrete results can be obtained, and I hear statements from Germany and France that they do not agree."
He questioned the involvement of Germany and France, emphasizing that the decision to negotiate should be Ukraine’s alone.
Fico also warned that the conflict would likely continue for many more years if Ukraine's Western allies continue to interfere and fail to recognize basic principles, including the right for Russia and Ukraine to negotiate a settlement independently.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment