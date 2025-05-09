Purpose Built Communities® Convenes Local And National Neighborhood Transformation Leaders At Sold-Out National Conference

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Every individual at this conference has chosen this path because it speaks to their intellect and soul. The road ahead is neither clear nor paved, and we are deeply grateful to attendees who are forging new opportunities and expanding the horizon for so many through the power of neighborhoods," said Carol R. Naughton, Chief Executive Officer of Purpose Built Communities. "Today, we commit to action, to listen, learn, and advocate for policies that reflect our values and objectives to create a country where the American dream isn't just a pipe dream but is real and accessible to everyone. We are here because we believe neighborhoods are powerful engines of change to make this a reality – and through more effective public policy and collaboration, we can accelerate the ability of every person doing this work to strengthen their neighborhoods so that more people can live healthy, happy, choice-filled lives."

This year's conference featured a lineup of notable speakers, including:



Peabody Award-winner, former host of NPR's All Things Considered and founder of The Race Card ProjectTM, Michele Norris;

Award-winning journalist, documentarian, and host of Matter of Fact with Soledad O'Brien, one of the most-watched syndicated political shows, Soledad O'Brien;

Founding director of Houston-based nonprofit Connect Community, Anne Whitlock; More than sixty-five speakers and workshop changemakers.

"If we fail to learn from our past wounds, we risk losing sight of our individuality. It's often when the mission is most esteemed, the pressure intensifies, and the path forward feels uncertain that we discover our true stride," said Michele Norris. "In such moments, the most valuable skill we can impart is the ability to cross the bridge-between challenge and opportunity, and across vision and action."

"The work being led by Purpose Built Communities and their Community Quarterback Organizations is extraordinary, especially given today's complex challenges," said Soledad O'Brien. "I encourage building strong relationships with local reporters eager for compelling stories. A lasting impact depends on deep engagement with residents and thoughtful, proactive, connections with the media."

Over the three days, participants engaged in panels, interactive sessions, fireside chats, and workshops to share knowledge and build skills in neighborhood transformation. Attendees also took an immersive journey into Houston's Gulfton/Sharpstown community to witness its evolution from Westmore Land Farms, transforming into Houston's most densely populated and multicultural neighborhood. Throughout the tour, Connect Community and its partners explained how they addressed affordable housing, education, health, and economic opportunity. Afterward, attendees celebrated with music and food from local vendors.

"In the heart of Gulfton, Connect Community has spent the past decade building a foundation so that people in this neighborhood can truly thrive, beginning with relationships and advancing through strategic alignment of resources across our four pillars," said Anne Whitlock. "We believe lasting change is rooted in trust, collaboration, and deep respect for the community's residents. Every day, we're reminded that impactful work is inherently local, relational, and transformative."

Building on the success of this year's event, the 2026 Prosperity Starts with PlaceTM conference will take place in Jacksonville, FL, to continue fostering connections among practitioners, policymakers, and funders dedicated neighborhood transformation. Purpose Built Communities has spent over 15 years strengthening neighborhoods to help families thrive. They partner with Community Quarterback Organizations, which are local nonprofits collaborating with residents to support community visions by offering expertise, resources, and advocacy to build and sustain healthy neighborhoods. Purpose Built Communities supports over 25 Community Quarterback organizations and works with more than 40 emerging prospects to advance strategies in four areas: high-quality mixed-income housing; a cradle-to-college education pipeline; spaces and programs that nurture community wellbeing; and businesses and opportunities that create economic vitality and meet residents' needs.

For more about Purpose Built Communities, visit here .

About Purpose Built Communities

Purpose Built Communities® is the national leader in strengthening neighborhoods and opening pathways to prosperity and opportunity for all. As a philanthropically funded nonprofit organization, we form long-term partnerships with Community Quarterback Organizations, which are hyperlocal nonprofit organizations that work with residents and partners to advance a comprehensive strategy that supports the vision of the community. Through the determination and creativity of these organizations- and the expertise, resources, and advocacy of Purpose Built Communities-the foundational elements of a thriving neighborhood begin to take shape. This includes high-quality, mixed-income housing; excellent schools; inclusive spaces that nurture physical and mental health; and an active commercial core that keeps the neighborhood economically vibrant. Purpose Built Communities currently supports more than 25 Community Quarterback Organizations in cities across the U.S. Together, and along with our strategic partners, we are strengthening neighborhoods so that everyone can prosper in the places they call home. To learn more about Purpose Built Communities, visit: purposebuiltcommunities.

