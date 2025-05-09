77 Drones Downed: Pakistan Shoots Down Swarm Of Israeli-Made Spy Drones In Unprecedented Indian Incursion

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) In what military observers are calling one of the largest drone interceptions in South Asian history, Pakistan has shot down a staggering total of 77 Indian-launched Israeli-made drones in just over 24 hours, exposing an aggressive and alarming escalation by New Delhi.

According to security sources, the infiltration attempt entered its second consecutive day as Pakistan's air defence forces remained on high alert. From Wednesday evening to Thursday morning, an additional 48 drones were taken out of the sky, bringing the total number neutralized since last night to 77.

“Our radar systems track every drone the moment it enters our airspace. Our air defence capabilities are so precise, even small drones can't escape our lock,” said DG ISPR Lt. Gen. Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry.

Also Read: Indian Media's Sensational War Hype Falls Flat as Peshawar Residents Respond with Laughter

Among the downed UAVs were four advanced Israeli Herop drones, brought down in agricultural fields near Okara Cantonment, thankfully causing no civilian casualties. Others were shot down over Vehari and Pakpattan, as Pakistan's air defense units executed precise, calibrated strikes to avoid collateral damage in civilian areas.

Defence analysts say these drones, believed to be part of a deliberate Indian operation, are a blatant provocation and a violation of international norms.

“This isn't reconnaissance - this is a failed cyber-mechanical invasion,” said a senior Pakistani defence analyst.“The use of Israeli-origin drones reflects the deepening military nexus between India and Tel Aviv, and it's clear Pakistan is the testing ground.”

DG ISPR reaffirmed that all drone movements were continuously tracked on radar, and any threat was neutralized using Swift and Hard-Kill technology, maintaining full operational discipline around sensitive airspace shared with commercial air traffic.

The drone intrusions come just a day after India was accused of similar provocations. On that day alone, 29 Israeli Herop drones were destroyed by Pakistan's defensive systems.

India's Covert Tech War Exposed?

Military experts warn that the frequency, coordination, and choice of Israeli-origin UAVs suggest a strategic drone warfare campaign, possibly aimed at overwhelming Pakistan's surveillance network - but the plan appears to have spectacularly backfired.

“Pakistan's message is crystal clear: Every incursion will be met with precision firepower,” said a former military strategist.

As tensions escalate, Islamabad has not only demonstrated its operational readiness but also sent a resounding signal to New Delhi: Pakistan's skies are not up for grabs.