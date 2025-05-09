Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Phase III Of The East African Community (EAC) Mobile Laboratories Project Launched


2025-05-09 09:00:13
(MENAFN- APO Group)


Phase III of the EAC Mobile Laboratories Project was launched today on the sidelines of the 25th EAC Sectoral Council of Ministers of Health in Arusha Tanzania.

This milestone strengthens the region's capacity for rapid, accurate disease detection and response under the One Health approach, enhancing cross-border surveillance for outbreaks such as Covid-19, Ebola, Marburg, Mpox, and others.

The initiative underscores the EAC's commitment to regional health security and pandemic preparedness, made possible through strong partnerships with KfW, GIZ, and other development partners.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.

MENAFN09052025004934011406ID1109528721

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search