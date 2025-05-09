Phase III Of The East African Community (EAC) Mobile Laboratories Project Launched

Phase III of the EAC Mobile Laboratories Project was launched today on the sidelines of the 25th EAC Sectoral Council of Ministers of Health in Arusha Tanzania.

This milestone strengthens the region's capacity for rapid, accurate disease detection and response under the One Health approach, enhancing cross-border surveillance for outbreaks such as Covid-19, Ebola, Marburg, Mpox, and others.

The initiative underscores the EAC's commitment to regional health security and pandemic preparedness, made possible through strong partnerships with KfW, GIZ, and other development partners.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.