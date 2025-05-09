Change In The Composition Of The Management Board

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Innar Kaasik, member of the Management Board of Enefit Green, is resigning from his position as of 7 June 2025.

Innar Kaasik has been a member of the Management Board of Enefit Green since 2017, having previously been the CEO and Member of the Management Board of Enefit Taastuvenergia.

A recruitment process to find a new member of the Management Board will be initiated. Main tasks of the future member of the management board will be to enhance the income potential of Enefit Green's production portfolio and to develop a long-term plan for the Iru cogeneration plant.

Chairman of the Management Board Juhan Aguraiuja and CFO Argo Rannamets will continue as members of the Management Board of Enefit Green.





