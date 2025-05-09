403
Chilean Peso Strengthens Against Dollar Amid Global Uncertainty
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Chilean peso pushed higher against the US dollar on Friday morning, with the USD/CLP exchange rate settling at 934.72, marking a significant 0.71% decline from Thursday's close of 941.38.
Trading data from TradingView reveals that the Chilean currency maintained its upward momentum during overnight trading while major markets in Europe and Asia struggled with mixed signals.
Market participants attribute the peso's strength to several interconnected factors. Primarily, the Central Bank of Chile' decision to maintain its benchmark interest rate at 5.00% since late 2024 continues to attract yield-seeking investors.
This policy rate sits notably higher than the Federal Reserve's current 4.25%-4.50% range, making Chilean assets comparatively attractive. Overnight trading saw limited volatility as markets processed Wednesday's Federal Reserve decision.
The FOMC maintained rates while highlighting "extremely elevated" uncertainty and noting rising risks of both higher unemployment and inflation. This cautious stance from the Fed provides emerging markets like Chile some breathing room.
Copper prices, a crucial determinant for the Chilean economy, recorded significant movements this week. The industrial metal dropped sharply on Wednesday to $4.61 per pound, falling 2.5% in a single session.
However, preliminary reports suggest prices stabilized during Thursday trading, helping support the peso despite earlier weakness. Technical indicators confirm the peso's strong positioning.
The USD/CLP pair now trades well below both its 50-day moving average (959.12) and 200-day moving average (964.81), signaling persistent bearish pressure on the dollar. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) reads 54.19, indicating neutral momentum that leaves room for further peso strength.
Support levels for USD/CLP cluster around 932-934, while immediate resistance emerges at the 948-950 zone. Trading volumes remain moderate, suggesting the current trend lacks aggressive positioning.
Banking analysts note that Chile's domestic inflation, while still above the central bank's 2-4% target range, shows signs of moderation. March figures placed headline inflation at 4.9% with core inflation easing to 3.7%, supporting the current monetary policy stance.
The peso's appreciation forms part of a broader trend since mid-April, when USD/CLP peaked at 1,001.07 on April 8. The pair has since established a consistent downward trajectory, with the peso gaining over 6.5% against the dollar.
Global sentiment toward emerging markets improved after indications that Chinese officials are evaluating potential trade discussions with the United States. This development supports commodities and commodity-linked currencies like the Chilean peso.
Looking ahead, market participants will focus on Chile's upcoming inflation data and potential shifts in copper demand patterns, particularly from China, the world's largest consumer of the industrial metal. These factors will likely determine whether the peso can sustain its recent strength.
Looking ahead, market participants will focus on Chile's upcoming inflation data and potential shifts in copper demand patterns, particularly from China, the world's largest consumer of the industrial metal. These factors will likely determine whether the peso can sustain its recent strength.
