Fire Erupts in Cambodia After Oil Tanker Blast, Claiming 3 Lives
(MENAFN) Three individuals perished in a devastating fire in Cambodia's Preah Sihanouk province following an oil tanker explosion. The National Police's Department of Fire Prevention, Extinguishing, and Rescue reported that the incident occurred Wednesday at midnight in Prek Pros village, Prey Nop district.
Investigators determined that the blaze began when gasoline fumes, emitted during the transfer of fuel from the tanker into smaller containers, were ignited by a nearby grill. The department sadly confirmed, "'Three people were pronounced dead in the fire," it stated, noting that the victims were aged 18, 15, and 13 years old.
Authorities attribute the catastrophic event to negligence. The fire also resulted in the complete destruction of the tanker's cabin, two homes, and five motorcycles, according to the department. Statistics from the National Committee for Disaster Management indicate that Cambodia has seen 823 fire incidents in 2024, causing 20 fatalities and 59 injuries.
