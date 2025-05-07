Seattle's Moritis & Shin Dentistry Expands Preventive Services And Insurance Access To Address Tooth Sensitivity

logo - Moritis Shin Dentistry of Seattle

Dr. Harry Shin Introduces Desensitizing Treatments and Broader Insurance Participation to Support Community Oral Health

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Addressing growing concerns about tooth sensitivity and access to care, Moritis & Shin Dentistry in Seattle is advancing its preventive dentistry efforts with newly available desensitizing treatments and expanded support for patients through multiple insurance networks and financing options.

Tooth sensitivity, often caused by enamel erosion or gum recession, can significantly affect daily comfort. Dr. Hyunjung Shin and his team are offering minimally invasive interventions that include fluoride varnishes and potassium nitrate-based gels-formulations that help reduce discomfort by sealing exposed pathways in the teeth. These treatments reflect the practice's focus on prevention and early management of common oral health issues.

“Preventive dentistry isn't just about protecting teeth-it's about maintaining everyday comfort and function before problems become severe,” said Dr. Shin .“Sensitivity treatment is one example of how small steps can make a meaningful difference in long-term oral health.”

The practice, established in 2023, serves a linguistically and culturally diverse population in downtown Seattle. To support wider access, Moritis & Shin Dentistry accepts a range of dental insurance plans , including Blue Cross Blue Shield, Regence, and Delta Dental. Patients also have access to 0% interest monthly payment options through Cherry financing. This approach is designed to reduce financial barriers and help more residents prioritize their dental well-being.

Desensitizing treatment is one of several services aimed at improving comfort and reducing decay risk-particularly in patients with heightened sensitivity or early enamel wear. Fluoride varnish applications and regular preventive checkups are also emphasized as part of the clinic's overall care model.

With services available in both English and Korean, the practice continues to support equitable, patient-centered care for all.

About Moritis & Shin Dentistry

Founded in 2023 in downtown Seattle, Moritis & Shin Dentistry offers evidence-based dental care focused on prevention and minimally invasive solutions. Led by Dr. Hyunjung Shin, the practice emphasizes accessibility, comfort, and proactive oral health support.

