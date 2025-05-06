Altimmune To Report First Quarter 2025 Financial Results And Provide Business Update On May 13, 2025
Altimmune management will host a conference call at 8:30 am E.T. on May 13 to discuss financial results and provide a business update. The conference call will be webcast live on Altimmune's Investor Relations website at .
Participants who would like to join the call may register here to receive the dial-in numbers and unique PIN to access the call. Shortly after the call, a replay will be available on the Investor Relations website for up to three months.
About Altimmune
Altimmune is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative next-generation peptide-based therapeutics. The Company is developing pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist for the treatment of obesity, MASH, alcohol use disorder as well as alcohol related liver disease. For more information, please visit .
Follow @Altimmune, Inc. on LinkedIn
Follow @AltimmuneInc on Twitter
Company Contact:
Greg Weaver
Chief Financial Officer
Phone: 240-654-1450
...
Investor Contact:
Lee Roth
Burns McClellan
Phone: 646-382-3403
...
Media Contact:
Jake Robison
Inizio Evoke, Biotech
Phone: 619-849-5383
...
This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment