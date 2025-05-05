EASTSIDE GOLF SIGNS EUGENIO CHACARRA TO ATHLETE ROSTER

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Known for his power off the tee and confident style of play, Chacarra brings a new energy to golf, both in performance and personality. After a standout collegiate career at Oklahoma State University, where he earned First Team All-American honors and reached No. 2 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking, Chacarra turned professional in 2022 and quickly claimed his first win at the LIV Golf Invitational Bangkok. After three years with LIV Golf, Chacarra is now working towards earning his PGA Tour card. This spring, he secured full DP World Tour status with a breakthrough victory at the Hero Indian Open, becoming the first Spaniard to win the event. He also finished second in the Asian Swing, securing a spot in the PGA Championship.

"Trailblazer is more than just a title for Eugenio. It defines his journey in golf," said Olajuwon Ajanaku, Eastside Golf Founder and Creative Director. "He's an incredibly talented golfer, but it's truly his personality, drive and authenticity that makes him a perfect fit for Eastside Golf. He challenges the system, strives for greatness and reflects the history of the game. We're proud to welcome him to the Eastside Golf team and are excited to be alongside him on his professional journey."

"There was an immediate connection with Eugenio," added Earl Cooper, Co-Founder and CEO of Eastside Golf. "He embodies what we stand for at Eastside Golf, with his deep love and respect for the game, authenticity and self-belief. He's doing things his way and shaking up the traditional pathways in the sport. He is an elite talent, and we are excited to be alongside him as he continues to forge his path, on his own terms, at golf's highest levels."

"Partnering with Eastside Golf was an easy decision for me. We share the same goals to grow, get better and make history in the game. Together, I believe we can have a long-lasting impact on the sport," said Chacarra. "I have been a fan of Eastside Golf for a while, I love the brand and the clothing, and I'm honored to rep the Swingman on and off the course. I'm excited to show the world how good Eastside Golf is and the doors we can open together."

As the face of the Eastside Golf Athlete roster, Chacarra will wear the brand's signature Swingman logo on his left chest throughout all competitions, debuting it in the PGA Championship. He will also appear in campaigns and events for Eastside Golf throughout the year. In addition to Chacarra, Eastside Golf's Athletes include promising young talent such as the University of Tennessee's Bailey Davis, Temple University's Matthew Vital and Brigham Young University freshman Kihei Akina.

About Eastside Golf

Eastside Golf is actively transforming perceptions of the game through its apparel which has been embraced by golf professionals, celebrities, fashion influencers, and professional athletes including NBA stars Chris Paul and Jayson Tatum, NFL greats Patrick Mahomes and Victor Cruz, musician DJ Khaled and President Barack Obama. Its signature swingman logo, a young Black man dressed in a sweatshirt and jeans with a gold chain around his neck and a club in mid-backswing, is meant to convey that you can bring your authentic self to the game of golf, with full confidence.

Eastside Golf boasts notable relationships with global brands including Mercedes-Benz USA and Nike, nine collaborations with Jordan Brand, and strategic partnerships and licensing deals with PGA TOUR, PGA of America, Bridgestone, NBA, MLB, and Travel + Leisure. The brand was profiled in Hulu's "Grails: When Sneakers Change the Game," a six-episode docuseries on how Ajanaku and Cooper are driving social and cultural change in golf.

