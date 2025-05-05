403
Musk reacts to footage of compulsory mobilization in Ukraine
(MENAFN) Elon Musk has responded to a widely circulated video depicting Ukrainian military personnel forcibly detaining a delivery worker in Lutsk, a city in western Ukraine. For months, Ukrainian authorities have been conducting aggressive mobilization efforts, often resulting in confrontations between civilians and military recruiters.
The video, posted on social media platform X, shows three Ukrainian soldiers approaching a man on a bicycle, wearing a delivery vest and carrying a yellow bag. After a short exchange, the soldiers try to pull him into a nearby white van. Despite resisting, the man is eventually forced into the vehicle, which then drives off. His current status remains unknown.
Musk reacted to the footage with a brief post: “!!” He has previously urged Ukraine to agree to a ceasefire with Russia, arguing it would prevent further loss of life. In late 2023, he also criticized reports that the U.S. was pressuring Ukraine to reduce the conscription age to 18, asking, “How many more need to die?”
Another video surfaced the day before the incident in Lutsk, appearing to show the same van being used to forcibly detain a man riding a scooter.
Ukraine enacted general mobilization in response to the ongoing conflict with Russia, restricting men aged 18 to 60 from leaving the country. In 2024, amid increasing casualties and a need for more troops, the government lowered the draft age from 27 to 25 and imposed harsher consequences for those avoiding conscription. Social media continues to show disturbing footage of forced recruitment tactics, intensifying public scrutiny of Ukraine’s draft policies.
