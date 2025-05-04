403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Media reports India reacting to ‘unprovoked firing’ by Pakistan
(MENAFN) The Indian Army is continuing its response to what it describes as unprovoked firing by Pakistani forces across the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir, now entering its seventh consecutive day, according to ANI news agency.
Lieutenant Colonel Suneel Bartwal reported that Pakistani troops initiated small-arms fire in sectors including Kupwara, Uri, and Akhnoor. In response to the ongoing ceasefire breaches, top military officials from both countries reportedly held a discussion on Wednesday. As per News18, India’s Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) issued a stern warning to his Pakistani counterpart over repeated violations along the LoC and international border.
This escalation comes in the wake of a deadly terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir that killed 26 civilians, mostly tourists. India has accused Pakistan of supporting the attack, a claim Islamabad denies, calling instead for an independent investigation.
On Tuesday, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi authorized the chiefs of the Army, Navy, and Air Force to act with full operational autonomy in determining India’s response. Meanwhile, Pakistani officials allege that India is planning imminent military action, with Information Minister Attaullah Tarar claiming intelligence indicates a strike within 24 to 36 hours.
Indian defense expert Lt. Gen. Kamal Jit Singh (Retd.) told RT that any Indian response is likely to involve targeted operations against militants, rather than full-scale warfare.
Global observers have voiced concern over the growing risk of conflict between the nuclear-armed rivals, who have fought four wars since gaining independence in 1947.
Lieutenant Colonel Suneel Bartwal reported that Pakistani troops initiated small-arms fire in sectors including Kupwara, Uri, and Akhnoor. In response to the ongoing ceasefire breaches, top military officials from both countries reportedly held a discussion on Wednesday. As per News18, India’s Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) issued a stern warning to his Pakistani counterpart over repeated violations along the LoC and international border.
This escalation comes in the wake of a deadly terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir that killed 26 civilians, mostly tourists. India has accused Pakistan of supporting the attack, a claim Islamabad denies, calling instead for an independent investigation.
On Tuesday, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi authorized the chiefs of the Army, Navy, and Air Force to act with full operational autonomy in determining India’s response. Meanwhile, Pakistani officials allege that India is planning imminent military action, with Information Minister Attaullah Tarar claiming intelligence indicates a strike within 24 to 36 hours.
Indian defense expert Lt. Gen. Kamal Jit Singh (Retd.) told RT that any Indian response is likely to involve targeted operations against militants, rather than full-scale warfare.
Global observers have voiced concern over the growing risk of conflict between the nuclear-armed rivals, who have fought four wars since gaining independence in 1947.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment