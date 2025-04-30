403
Sima Acan Becomes First MP of Turkish Descent
(MENAFN) Canada's 2025 federal election marked a significant milestone with the election of Sima Acan, who became the first Member of Parliament (MP) of Turkish heritage.
Acan, who ran as a candidate for the Liberal Party, secured victory in the newly established Oakville West riding in Ontario.
The 45-year-old engineer and entrepreneur moved to Canada more than 21 years ago.
Upon hearing the election results on Monday night, Acan expressed her excitement to her supporters, declaring, "We made it." She described her achievement as "life-changing."
As of Tuesday afternoon, Acan had earned 30,440 votes, accounting for 52.7 percent of the vote share.
Another candidate of Turkish descent, Yusuf Sinan Ulukanligil, ran for the New Democratic Party (NDP) in York Centre but was not successful in securing a seat.
In addition, the 2025 Canadian federal election witnessed a notable increase in the number of Muslim MPs elected to parliament.
The number rose to at least 15, up from 11 in the previous election, as reported by the media.
The Canadian Muslim Public Affairs Council (CMPAC) took the opportunity to call upon the new Premier, Mark Carney, to adopt a firm position on human rights issues, particularly addressing the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza.
