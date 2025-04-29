Watch: This Dubai Cafe Is Run By People With Down Syndrome Who Bid Visitors Farewell With Heart Signs

Café 21, run by individuals with Down syndrome, draws attention and admiration from the community not just for its warm service but also for the powerful message it sends about inclusion and ability.

One of its recent visitors, 22-year-old Amanda D'Silva from India, left deeply touched by meeting the café team members and inspired to pursue a hunt for a job at Apple .

D'Silva, who interned at Borders bookstore and works as a fashion model, said,“I love this place. I will come again to support them.” She came with her family and ordered her favorite drink, a pink smoothie. In contrast, her family showed their support by ordering two chicken sandwiches and a chocolate cake.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Her mother welcomed the initiative and told Khaleej Times,“We need more initiatives like this that empower people of determination and open up real opportunities for them in society.”

She added that finding jobs is difficult, and she hopes more doors will open for others with determination. She also encouraged people to come and support, even if they don't have children with special needs.

D'Silva was not the only one touched by the experience. Many other visitors expressed their support, capturing the moment with photos and videos quickly spreading across social media platforms. Their posts encouraged others to visit the café and show solidarity, turning Café 21 into a quiet movement of community awareness and support.

Khaleej Times visited the café on Tuesday morning at Al Ghurair Centre in Deira. Café 21 offered a welcoming atmosphere with a team of individuals with Down syndrome. Among them were Alaa, 21, and Qais, 18, both Emiratis working the morning shift. They greeted visitors with big smiles, guided them to their seats, handed them menus, took their orders, served their food, and finally said goodbye - often forming a heart shape with their hands and offering kind words.

The café employs four Emirati individuals with Down syndrome, supported by four trained baristas who assist with coffee preparation and service. The Emirati team members greet guests, take orders, and deliver them, tasks they perform with joy, kindness, and enthusiasm.

Visitors often respond with heartfelt compliments like“You're beautiful” and“You light up the room.” These genuine words have become a natural part of the café's warm atmosphere.

Alaa and Qais told Khaleej Times that they prefer the night shift, as they receive more visitors who show them love.

“I like the night shift; many people come to show support. I love being around others,” Alaa said.

Sometimes, Alaa and Qais step into the barista role, assisting their coworkers in preparing coffee for customers.

The staff were trained through the Emirates Down Syndrome Association (EDSA). They were selected by the café's owner, Mr Raghuraman, who founded the café to create a supportive environment for people with Down syndrome. His motivation stems from personal experience, as his 24-year-old son also has Down syndrome. His son has profoundly shaped his understanding of the challenges individuals with Down syndrome face and the importance of inclusion.

The café specifically aims to provide these individuals with employment opportunities and a chance to engage socially, helping them grow into independent adults. It encourages communication, boosts confidence, and allows meaningful interaction with the wider community.

Why Café 21?

“21” refers to the 21st chromosome, highlighting the genetic condition of Trisomy 21, or Down syndrome. This symbolism is also reflected in the café's logo: a coffee cup wrapped with a blue and yellow ribbon which is the global colours for Down syndrome. A heart-shaped foam art on the top of the cup symbolizes the unconditional love these individuals bring. Curved lines on the sides of the logo represent inclusion, while a star on top denotes premium quality. The tagline reads: Unconditional Love, a message only those with pure hearts can truly deliver.

The café is just the beginning. The team plans to expand and open 21 branches across Dubai and the UAE.“We're launching a chain of coffee shops run by individuals with Down Syndrome , starting with our first outlet at Al Ghurair Centre in Dubai,” Raghuram noted.“With the right support, we aim to expand across UAE, helping them achieve independence and purpose.”