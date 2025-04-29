Bihar Govt Will Release Lists Of All Appointments Made From 2020 To 2025: Deputy CM

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, April 29 (IANS) In what is being seen as a major political move ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister, Samrat Choudhary, announced on Tuesday that the state government will soon begin releasing a detailed list of individuals who have been provided government jobs between 2020 and 2025.

Speaking to media persons in Patna, he said,“The list of people will be released one by one. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has congratulated all those who have secured jobs under his leadership.”

The announcement is widely perceived as a strategic effort to underscore the state government's performance and respond to growing pressure from the Opposition over unemployment and transparency in hiring practices.

This move comes amid intensified criticism from Opposition parties including the RJD, Congress, and Jan Suraaj Party, who have been demanding the publication of such records.

Political strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor had recently challenged the Bihar government, stating that if the list were released, he would personally verify its authenticity by meeting the beneficiaries.

The Deputy CM hit back saying the Opposition was engaging in baseless allegations.

When asked about a Congress post claiming that“the Prime Minister disappears when it comes to responsibility,” he retorted,“It is the job of the Opposition to raise questions. But the truth is that the Opposition leaders themselves disappear. The people of the country are seeing how responsibly the Prime Minister is running the country.”

The ruling NDA government, led by CM Nitish Kumar, appears to be positioning this initiative as a demonstration of transparency and accountability, particularly as the state heads towards a crucial electoral period.

By making these employment records public, the government aims not only to validate its development claims but also to counter the issue of rising unemployment that Opposition leaders have been raising.

As the state prepares for a politically-charged election year, the rollout of this list could become a key talking point between the ruling coalition and the Opposition parties.