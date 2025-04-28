Indian Army Responds Strongly To Pakistan's 5Th Night Straight Ceasefire Violation Along Line Of Control
In a statement, the Indian Army said,“During the night of 28-29 April 2025, the Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked small arms firing across the Line of Control in areas opposite Kupwara and Baramulla districts, as well as the Akhnoor sector.”
“The Indian Army responded in a measured and effective manner to the provocation.”Fifth ceasefire violation
This was the fifth consecutive night that Pakistan resorted to small-arms fire along the Line of Control (LoC) and came amid heightened tension between New Delhi and Islamabad following last week's terror attack in Pahalgam.
On intervening night of April 27-28, Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked firing in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch and Kupwara districts, continuing with their ceasefire violations along the LoC. There were no reports of any casualty.
Indian troops responded swiftly and effectively.
The Pakistani Army targeted multiple Indian positions along the Line of Control (LoC) on Thursday night, as well as during the nights of April 25–26 and April 26–27, each time facing a strong and appropriate response.
In view of the cross-border linkages to the Pahalgam attack, India last Wednesday, day after the attack, announced a raft of punitive measures, including the suspension of the 65-year-old Indus Waters Treaty , closing of the Attari land-border crossing and the expulsion of Pakistani military attaches.
New Delhi also asked all Pakistanis who entered the country via the Attari land border to leave by May 1.
In its response, Pakistan on Thursday announced shutting its airspace to all Indian airlines and suspended trade with New Delhi, including through third countries.
