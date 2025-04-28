403
Rixos Tersane Istanbul Welcomes GCC Tourists for a Luxurious Summer 2025 Experience
(MENAFN- Iris Media Press Services) Istanbul, Turkey: Rixos Tersane Istanbul has announced the completion of its preparations to welcome tourists from GCC countries for the Summer 2025 season. The hotel is offering an array of luxury services and exclusive packages tailored specifically to meet the expectations of GCC guests, in an ambiance that blends authentic Turkish hospitality with the highest standards of comfort and elegance.
Strategically located along the banks of the Bosphorus, the hotel offers an exceptional stay featuring premium suites, comprehensive leisure facilities, and gourmet restaurants serving the finest Turkish and international cuisines, including halal menu options that cater to Gulf tastes.
Commenting on the occasion, the hotel’s management stated: "We look forward to welcoming our guests from the Gulf region this summer. We’ve developed a holistic hospitality experience that aligns with the preferences of Gulf families, focusing on privacy, refined services, and a range of entertainment and cultural programs for all age groups."
The management also emphasized the hotel’s commitment to creating a welcoming and supportive environment for Arab guests through Arabic-speaking staff and customized services designed to meet the needs of GCC travelers. They added: "We have launched special summer packages that include accommodation and daily meals, along with exclusive private boat tours to Istanbul’s top landmarks, ensuring the utmost privacy and relaxation for our guests."
This initiative comes amid a growing influx of Gulf tourists to Istanbul, driven by the city’s unique geographic location, rich cultural diversity, and abundance of luxury hospitality offerings that cater to a variety of preferences.
A View Over the Golden Horn
Since its opening, Rixos Tersane Istanbul has played a pivotal role in revitalizing the historic Tersane Istanbul district, which dates back 600 years and embodies some of the most valuable elements of Istanbul’s cultural and industrial history — a district long overlooked and now reborn.
Nestled in the heart of this remarkable area, Rixos Tersane Istanbul introduces a bold and modern vision of urban hospitality, poised to contribute significantly to the local economy and job creation.
Rixos Tersane Istanbul: A Jewel in the Rixos Crown
With 402 rooms, Rixos Tersane Istanbul is considered the crown jewel of the Rixos Group, which operates investment destinations across eight countries and three continents. The hotel offers a serene haven in the heart of the city, with exceptional experiences tailored to guest preferences. Its interior design elegantly fuses history, culture, and art, while the hotel boasts exclusive fine dining venues, wellness-enhancing sports activities, and an expansive swimming pool with breathtaking views of the Golden Horn.
Undoubtedly, the hotel is set to become one of Istanbul’s landmark destinations for both local and international tourists, thanks to its architecture that harmonizes with the area's historic fabric, its proximity to the city center, and stunning views of the old city. Moreover, Rixos Tersane Istanbul is easily accessible by sea.
The hotel places a strong emphasis on culture, art, and sports. Overlooking the Golden Horn — a symbol of the city's renaissance since Byzantine times and a natural harbor that established Istanbul as a major trading hub in the Mediterranean and Near East during the Middle Ages — the hotel draws inspiration from its setting.
As part of its commitment to cultural sustainability, the hotel has created a unique art collection featuring contemporary works by both local and international artists, accompanied by a catalog and a digital archive.
The hotel will also host a variety of local and international events in its spacious, elegant venues, including the grand Tersane Istanbul Ballroom.
