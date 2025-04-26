Gold Prices Down, Food Items Steady In Kabul

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The price of gold decreased, while the cost of food items remained unchanged during the outgoing week in Kabul, market sources said on Saturday.

Gold prices down

Mohammad Fawad, a jeweller in Timor Shahi area, said the price of one gram of Arabian gold went down from 6,250afs to 6,100afs and the same amount of the Russian variety fell from 5,100afs to 5,000afs.

Food items

Zmarai Safi, head of the Food Traders' Association, said the price of a 49-kilogram bag of Indian sugar stayed stable at 2,550afs and the price of a 49-kilogram sack of Kazakh flour cost 1,350afs.

A 24-kg bag of Pakistani rice stayed unchanged at 2,600afs, a 16-litre bottle of Malaysian cooking oil remained unchanged at 1,700afs, a kilogram of African black tea at 400afs and the same amount of Indonesian green tea at 350afs.

Hamid Sufizada, a retailer at Dahna-i-Bagh market, put the retail price of a 49-kg bag of Kazakh flour at 1,400afs, a 24-kg bag of Pakistani rice at 2,650afs and a 49-kg sack of Indian sugar at 2,600afs.

A 16-litre bottle of cooking oil accounted for 1,750afs, one kilogram of black tea for 400afs and the same quantity of green tea for 450afs, he added.

Fuel prices

A worker at the Ahmadyar pump station told Pajhwok the price of one litre of petrol cost for 61afs and liquefied gas at 50afs.

He also said the price of one kilogram of diesel sold for 50afs.

Afghani vs dollar

Haji Mohammad Hussain, owner of the Sadaqat Money Exchange Service, said one US dollar was traded at 71.20afs and 1,000 Pakistani rupees at 247afs.

During the previous week, one US dollar consumed 71.50afs and 1,000 Pakistani rupees 250afs. The spike in the afghani value is essentially linked to periodic dollar auctions by the central bank.

hz/sa