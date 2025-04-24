Dataminr Announces $100M Investment From Fortress To Accelerate Gen AI And Agentic AI Product Innovation, And To Expand Its Reach To Enterprises & Governments Worldwide

NEW YORK, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dataminr, one of the world's leading AI companies, today announced the closing of a $100 million convertible financing from funds managed by affiliates of Fortress Investment Group ("Fortress").

Ted Bailey, Founder and CEO of Dataminr, said, "We are excited to welcome Fortress as a new investor, and excited by the experience the firm brings as a lifecycle investor. The era of Gen AI and Agentic AI holds immense new opportunities for Dataminr in turbocharging the application of real-time information capabilities we offer, especially for corporations and governments, and we look forward to using this capital and leveraging Fortress's experience to accelerate our ability to sell across the Global 2000 and beyond."

Rishi Doshi, Managing Director at Fortress, said, "Through this investment, we are excited to partner with Dataminr and support the company's development of Agentic AI capabilities. Dataminr's novel ReGenAI capability helps customers like enterprises and government organizations develop real-time intelligence from within public data and build mitigating strategies around it – and we believe every scale enterprise and government organization can derive tangible value from the company's products. We look forward to working alongside NightDragon in offering our resources to Ted and his team as they seek to expand Dataminr's many use cases and demonstrate the incredible value it can bring to businesses across the globe."

"We believe Dataminr has significant growth potential as its products are increasingly table-stakes for organizations and other users who rely on accurate real-time information to swiftly respond to physical, digital and cyber threats and developments. As such, we believe this investment in Dataminr presents a compelling opportunity for Fortress," added Eric Spector, Managing Director at Fortress.

Dataminr announced in March 2025 $85M in new funding from NightDragon and HSBC through a combination of convertible and credit.

"Dataminr is leading the way on AI innovation and helping the world's leading organizations and governments make smarter, more informed decisions in real-time. NightDragon is pleased to welcome Fortress as a new partner to help Dataminr further expand its enterprise sales and marketing capabilities, and reach more end users across the global economy," said Dave DeWalt, Founder and CEO of NightDragon.

Over the past year, Dataminr appointed Brian Gumbel as President and Chief Operating Officer to drive the company's public and private sector sales, sales operations, customer success, marketing, and partnerships. Gumbel joined from Armis, having held senior roles at Forescout Technologies, Tanium, McAfee, and Cisco. The company also appointed Matthew Harrell as Chief Partner Officer responsible for growing and scaling Dataminr's partner ecosystem to meet the accelerating global demand for its products. Harrell joined from Cloudflare, where he led Global Channels and Alliances; he was previously Americas Channel leader at Google.

Strong Company Growth – Dataminr is approaching $200M in ARR with strong growth across the enterprise, government, and defense markets.

Top Government and Enterprise Customers – Dataminr's customers now include two-thirds of the Fortune 50, half of the Fortune 100, more than 100 U.S. Government Agencies, and 20+ International Governments.

Cutting-Edge AI Innovation – In 2024, Dataminr launched ReGenAI , a breakthrough form of Gen AI that automatically regenerates live event briefs in real time as events unfold. In April 2025, the company will launch Context Agents, an Agentic AI capability that dynamically adds real-time context around breaking events, risks, and threats. Upcoming Agentic AI releases also include client-tailored context that synthesizes client data into live event descriptions, and PreGenAI, Agentic AI and Gen AI-powered Predictive Intelligence that describes what might happen next as events unfold. New Partner Program – The new comprehensive Dataminr Partner Network helps partners grow with Dataminr's proven artificial intelligence platform that solves customers' complex real-time challenges across a wide variety of sectors, industries, and verticals.

Dataminr's revolutionary real-time AI platform supercharges users' ability to discover events, risks, and threats by using its unique Multi-Modal Fusion AI to synthesize images, video, sound and machine-generated sensor data, and text in 150 languages. Dataminr performs trillions of daily computations across billions of daily multi-modal public data signals and millions of public data sources to deliver the fastest, most accurate and most comprehensive real-time information based on a user's specified needs.

Dataminr's AI platform is powered by more than 50 proprietary LLMs and multi-modal foundation models, all trained on Dataminr's 15+ year unique event and data archive.

The infusion of new capital will fuel growth of the company's corporate enterprise business line, international expansion, and development of new applications across additional verticals. The announcement marks another milestone in Dataminr's journey, amid increasing demand from Governments and Corporations for real-time, actionable intelligence to best navigate the expanding physical, digital, and cyber threat landscape.

Rising geopolitical tensions, economic instability, cybersecurity threats, and technological disruptions are creating unprecedented challenges for businesses and governments worldwide. As these risks converge, they pose potentially catastrophic consequences for corporations and governments that are unprepared. Without accurate, real-time information, informed decision-making becomes increasingly difficult – leaving organizations vulnerable to missteps, miscalculations, and even disaster.

About Dataminr

Dataminr has created a revolutionary real-time AI platform for detecting events, risks and critical information from public data signals. The company's world-leading AI platform performs trillions of daily computations across billions of public data inputs from over one million unique public data sources. Dataminr is known for its trailblazing AI platform, which has pioneered multi-modal fusion AI – synthesizing terabytes of real-time data spanning text, image, video, sound, and sensor signals for accurate, real-time event detection across 150+ languages and 220+ countries. The company also pioneered ReGenAI, a breakthrough form of Gen AI that automatically regenerates live event briefs in real time as events unfold. Powered by more than 50 proprietary large-language models, Dataminr delivers the earliest actionable information to enhance the security and resilience of organizations, infrastructure, and people. For more information, visit .

About Fortress Investment Group

Fortress Investment Group LLC is a leading, highly diversified global investment manager. Founded in 1998, Fortress manages $50 billion of assets under management as of December 31, 2024, on behalf of approximately 2,000 institutional clients and private investors worldwide across a range of credit and real estate, private equity and permanent capital investment strategies. For more information, please visit .

AUM refers to assets Fortress manages, including capital that Fortress has the right to call from investors, or investors are otherwise required to contribute, pursuant to their capital commitments to various funds or managed accounts.

About NightDragon

NightDragon is an investment and advisory firm focused on growth and late-stage investments within the SecureTech industry, including cybersecurity, safety, security and privacy. Its platform and vast industry network provide threat insights, deal flow, market leverage and operating expertise to drive portfolio company growth and increase shareholder value. Founded by Dave DeWalt, the NightDragon team has more than 25 years of operational and market expertise leading technology companies such as Documentum, EMC, Siebel Systems (Oracle), McAfee, Mandiant, Avast and FireEye. Read more about NightDragon at .

