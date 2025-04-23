Wisekey Expands Implementation Of Digital Identity Solutions From Seychelles To Africa: Empowering Nations With Secure National ID Systems

Geneva, Switzerland – April 23, 2025 - WISeKey International Holding Ltd (“WISeKey”) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading global cybersecurity, blockchain, and IoT company, today announces that following the successful implementation of“SeyID” in the Seychelles , it is extending proven digital identity solutions to other African nations to help them modernize and secure their national identification systems.

Since 2022, WISeKey has collaborated with the government of Seychelles to launch SeyID, a comprehensive, secure, and user-friendly digital ID platform. Designed to integrate seamlessly with both public and private sector services, SeyID is now serving as a model for other African nations looking to establish or upgrade their national identity infrastructure.

A Blueprint for Digital Transformation

The SeyID platform leverages WISeKey's trusted WISeID digital identity technology, which provides citizens with a mobile-accessible, secure virtual ID linked to key public services. These include healthcare, government portals, and the tourism industry, vital economic pillars for Seychelles.

Through SeyID, citizens are able to complement their traditional physical ID cards with a virtual identity stored securely on their smartphones, making authentication easier and services more accessible. Tourists visiting Seychelles can also generate a digital Tourist ID using SeyID, which offers a frictionless digital experience while allowing visitors to access local services. This innovation has positioned Seychelles as a digital pioneer in the African region, providing a strong example of how national digital identity platforms can support economic growth and government efficiency.

Scaling the Model Across Africa

WISeKey is now in discussions with several African governments to replicate the SeyID model, tailoring it to meet local needs and regulatory frameworks. These next-generation digital ID solutions aim to:



Promote Financial Inclusion by enabling secure digital onboarding and Know Your Customer (KYC) compliance for banking services;

Streamline Public Administration by digitizing identity verification for social programs, healthcare, and education;

Enhance Tourism and Cross-Border Travel with digital tourist ID systems similar to that of Seychelles; and, Protect Citizen Data with robust Swiss-grade cybersecurity and encryption.

Use Cases: National Digital IDs as Catalysts for Economic Growth

WISeKey's approach is grounded in respecting human dignity and data privacy. All identities created under its platforms are anchored in the OISTE.ORG Root of Trust, a globally recognized cryptographic trust model that guarantees sovereign control over digital identities.

With the support of international development agencies and local governments, WISeKey is set to deliver customized digital ID solutions that are interoperable, future-proof, and aligned with international standards for data protection and digital governance.

As Africa accelerates its digital transformation, WISeKey's expansion beyond Seychelles marks a critical step in ensuring that secure, inclusive, and innovative identity solutions are at the heart of the continent's technological and economic future.

About WISeKey

WISeKey International Holding Ltd (“WISeKey”, SIX: WIHN; Nasdaq: WKEY) is a global leader in cybersecurity, digital identity, and IoT solutions platform. It operates as a Swiss-based holding company through several operational subsidiaries, each dedicated to specific aspects of its technology portfolio. The subsidiaries include (i) SEALSQ Corp (Nasdaq: LAES), which focuses on semiconductors, PKI, and post-quantum technology products, (ii) WISeKey SA which specializes in RoT and PKI solutions for secure authentication and identification in IoT, Blockchain, and AI, (iii) WISeSat AG which focuses on space technology for secure satellite communication, specifically for IoT applications, (iv) Corp which focuses on trusted blockchain NFTs and operates the marketplace for secure NFT transactions, and (v) SEALCOIN AG which focuses on decentralized physical internet with DePIN technology and house the development of the SEALCOIN platform.

Each subsidiary contributes to WISeKey's mission of securing the internet while focusing on their respective areas of research and expertise. Their technologies seamlessly integrate into the comprehensive WISeKey platform. WISeKey secures digital identity ecosystems for individuals and objects using Blockchain, AI, and IoT technologies. With over 1.6 billion microchips deployed across various IoT sectors, WISeKey plays a vital role in securing the Internet of Everything. The company's semiconductors generate valuable Big Data that, when analyzed with AI, enable predictive equipment failure prevention. Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey cryptographic Root of Trust, WISeKey provides secure authentication and identification for IoT, Blockchain, and AI applications. The WISeKey Root of Trust ensures the integrity of online transactions between objects and people. For more information on WISeKey's strategic direction and its subsidiary companies, please visit .

