Asiad Medallist Equestrian Rider Hriday Chheda Honoured With Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Award

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 22 (IANS) The Amateur Riders' Club's (ARC) equestrian rider Hriday Chheda has been honoured with the Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Award for 2023–24. This prestigious accolade, the highest sports recognition bestowed by the Government of Maharashtra, was presented by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, and Governor C. P. Radhakrishnan at a grand ceremony held in Pune.

The prestigious recognition marks a significant moment in the history of equestrian sport, with Hriday Chheda winning the first honour. The Shiv Chhatrapati Award is given to individuals who have demonstrated exceptional talent and performance in sports, both at the national and international levels.

Hriday's journey from early training at ARC to clinching gold in the team dressage event at the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou exemplifies his commitment to the sport. Team India, with Hriday, ended India's 41-year-long wait for a gold medal in equestrian dressage.

Hriday is actively nurturing the next generation of Indian equestrians. He mentors aspiring riders through specialised training camps and one-on-one coaching, sharing his international experience and technical expertise. His dedication is shaping a stronger future for Indian dressage, inspiring young talent to compete at the highest level.

The Amateur Riders' Club (ARC) is one of the oldest and largest private civilian horse-riding clubs in Mahalaxmi Race Course, Mumbai. The club is committed to developing the next generation of Indian equestrian athletes, providing them with an international standard all-weather riding arena and experienced coaches from India and the world.

Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Award winner Hriday Chheda said,“It's such an honour to receive the highest sports award by the state of Maharashtra. It feels great to see our efforts being rewarded and equestrian which is a lesser known sport in our country gaining the recognition it deserves.”

Milan Luthria, president of Amateur Riders' Club said, "Our Club was founded more than 80 years ago, and since the mid-70s we have consistently built up our riding infrastructure at the Mahalaxmi Race Course, Mumbai. Hriday's recognition is a testament to the international infrastructure we have built up over the years. Our riders are winning accolades at domestic and international levels, and the Arc is proud to be the flagbearer of equestrian sport in Maharashtra, providing a platform to all riders from the state to compete in the best conditions."