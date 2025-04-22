403
Russia, Qatar sign USD2bn investment agreement
(MENAFN) Russia and Qatar have signed a landmark agreement to create a $2 billion investment platform aimed at deepening economic collaboration and expanding bilateral ties. The deal was sealed on Thursday during Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani’s state visit to Moscow, where he held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
According to a joint statement, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) will each contribute $1 billion to the new platform. The funds will be directed toward joint projects in key sectors such as technology, healthcare, and mineral extraction.
This agreement builds on an existing partnership that began in 2014, when the two sovereign wealth funds launched a $4 billion venture that has already supported various projects in Russia, including in logistics, transport, banking, AI, and metals.
RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev emphasized the potential of the new collaboration, noting it would create additional opportunities for Russian firms to expand into Middle Eastern markets and support Qatari companies doing business in Russia. “Together with Qatar, we’ve already invested in more than 15 projects worth over $1 billion,” Dmitriev said.
Qatar’s business community views Russia as an attractive investment destination, said Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim bin Mohammed Al Thani, head of the Qatar Chamber of Commerce and Industry, in comments to Qatar News Agency.
Alongside the investment platform, both nations also signed several agreements and memoranda in areas including finance, healthcare, and sports. Putin and the Qatari emir additionally discussed strategies to diversify and boost bilateral trade.
