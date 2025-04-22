403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Chinese envoy describes Trump tariffs as ‘echo of Great Depression’
(MENAFN) China’s ambassador to the United States, Xie Feng, has criticized the latest round of U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods, comparing them to the protectionist policies that helped fuel the Great Depression in the 1930s. Speaking at a Traditional Chinese Medicine event in Washington, the envoy called for cooperation and mutual respect between the world’s two largest economies while warning that China is prepared to retaliate.
The current U.S. trade strategy, which includes increased tariffs on multiple nations, has paused some duties for 90 days—though China has notably not received that relief. Tariffs on Chinese goods have now risen to a combined 145%. In retaliation, Beijing imposed a 125% tariff on American imports and introduced new restrictions on exports of key minerals vital for high-tech production.
Ambassador Xie likened the situation to the infamous 1930 Smoot-Hawley Tariff Act, which he said contributed to the global economic collapse of the Great Depression by imposing up to 75% tariffs on items such as wool and auto parts. That move, he argued, severely damaged international trade—a risk he believes the U.S. is repeating.
Drawing on traditional Chinese medicine as a metaphor, Xie said long-term solutions should address the root of the problem rather than just symptoms. “You can’t treat a headache by focusing only on the head, or foot pain by treating only the feet,” he said. “And you certainly shouldn’t prescribe medicine to others when you’re the one who’s sick.”
He also emphasized the importance of balance, referencing the philosophical concept of yin and yang, and urged Washington to choose harmony over hostility in its dealings with Beijing. He called for peaceful coexistence and mutual success, rather than zero-sum rivalry.
Xie reiterated that while China does not want a trade war, it will defend itself against economic aggression. Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump commented last week that negotiations with Chinese officials were ongoing and described the talks as “really very good.”
The current U.S. trade strategy, which includes increased tariffs on multiple nations, has paused some duties for 90 days—though China has notably not received that relief. Tariffs on Chinese goods have now risen to a combined 145%. In retaliation, Beijing imposed a 125% tariff on American imports and introduced new restrictions on exports of key minerals vital for high-tech production.
Ambassador Xie likened the situation to the infamous 1930 Smoot-Hawley Tariff Act, which he said contributed to the global economic collapse of the Great Depression by imposing up to 75% tariffs on items such as wool and auto parts. That move, he argued, severely damaged international trade—a risk he believes the U.S. is repeating.
Drawing on traditional Chinese medicine as a metaphor, Xie said long-term solutions should address the root of the problem rather than just symptoms. “You can’t treat a headache by focusing only on the head, or foot pain by treating only the feet,” he said. “And you certainly shouldn’t prescribe medicine to others when you’re the one who’s sick.”
He also emphasized the importance of balance, referencing the philosophical concept of yin and yang, and urged Washington to choose harmony over hostility in its dealings with Beijing. He called for peaceful coexistence and mutual success, rather than zero-sum rivalry.
Xie reiterated that while China does not want a trade war, it will defend itself against economic aggression. Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump commented last week that negotiations with Chinese officials were ongoing and described the talks as “really very good.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment