Russia Approves Long-Term Strategic Alliance with Iran
(MENAFN) Russian Leader Vladimir Putin approved legislation on Monday that formalizes a significant partnership agreement previously established between Moscow and Tehran.
The official confirmation of this agreement was made available through the Russian government's digital portal.
This legal endorsement comes after the Federation Council, which serves as the upper chamber of the Russian parliament, gave its approval during a full session held on April 16.
Prior to that, the lower chamber, the State Duma, had also endorsed the agreement on April 8.
Originally signed on January 17 in Moscow, the 20-year “comprehensive strategic partnership agreement” was a collaborative effort between Leader Putin and Iranian Leader Masoud Pezeshkian.
During a media briefing held after the signing ceremony, Putin remarked that the agreement serves as a roadmap to expand enduring cooperation between the two nations across several domains, particularly in commerce and financial investment.
“And this truly breakthrough document is aimed at creating the necessary conditions for the stable and sustainable development of Russia and Iran, and our entire common Eurasian region,” he stated, emphasizing the broad and lasting implications of the deal.
