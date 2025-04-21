Pitaya Foods Deepens Sustainability Commitment With Launch Of The First Ever Regenerative & Organic Frozen Fruit Line At Whole Foods Market Nationwide

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "At Pitaya Foods, we spend a lot of time trying to understand the initiatives and goals of our retailers so we can create and cultivate valuable partnerships," said Chuck Casano, CEO and co-founder of Pitaya Foods. "It was serendipitous that after developing regenerative products behind the scenes for over a year that Whole Foods Market mentioned it would be an upcoming focus for them. Working closely with their team we developed this first-of-its-kind regeneratively raised line to provide high-quality, healthy, and delicious fruits for our customers that sets a new benchmark for sustainability and quality in our category. Regenerative farming goes beyond organic - it's a movement transforming the food industry. Every time a consumer purchases a regeneratively raised product, they're supporting farmers who enrich the soil for a healthier future. As a supplier it's very exciting that even after working with Whole Foods Market for over 10 years, we can still find ways to strengthen the partnership and drive innovation that is better for the health of the customer and planet."

For this new line, Pitaya Foods is sourcing regenerative and organic fruit from more than 277 acres of Certified Regenified land on three family farms. Pitaya Foods joins a global network of farms verified by Regenified, covering more than 1.7 million acres worldwide. To achieve certification, the farms were evaluated through Regenified's proprietary 6-3-4TM Standard encompassing 65 on-farm and laboratory-verified metrics including soil organic matter, water infiltration rates, nutrient cycling, and biodiversity. The global regenerative agriculture market is currently valued at 10.4B in 2024 and is projected to be 18.44B in 2034.*

Pitaya Foods' commitment to regenerative practices marks the start of a journey to build healthier soils across 681 acres in Chile and Peru. Regenified's annual certification will continue to measure key improvements in soil structure, water retention, and ecosystem vitality over time, providing farmers with the information they need to tailor practices to achieve the highest levels of nutrient density, flavor, and beneficial environmental impact. Producing fruit that is not only organic and regeneratively grown but also rooted in a system designed to improve human and planetary health, reflects Pitaya Foods' pledge to deliver exceptional quality, premium flavor, and sourcing transparency to its customers. Regenerative produce grown in nutrient-dense, living soil generates enhanced vitamins, minerals and antioxidants - all rooted in flavor. Regenerative agriculture is more complex than organic farming as it restores the soil, captures carbon dioxide, and improves biodiversity versus just avoiding chemicals.

Since launching, Pitaya Foods has helped to protect over 600 hectares from deforestation, supported over 1,000 farms to become USDA Certified Organic and non-GMO Project Verified, and created over 200 new jobs for single moms in Nicaragua. The brand offers an extensive portfolio of frozen superfruit varieties in smoothie or bite-sized piece format, organic ready-to-eat Smoothie Bowls, Organic Smoothie Pops, and the new Regenerative & Organic Frozen Fruit line. Pitaya Foods' products are available in over 15,000 retail stores and 5,000 food service outlets nationwide.

"Regenerative agriculture is transforming the way we grow food, benefiting the land, the farmers who steward it, and the consumers who support it with their purchases," said Salar Shemirani, CEO of Regenified. "We are proud to support Pitaya Foods as they expand regenerative practices into the frozen fruit category. By empowering and recognizing farmers to restore soil health and ecosystem resilience-and measuring this impact over time-Pitaya Foods is setting a new example for the industry."

About Pitaya Foods:

As a leader in the frozen fruit category, Pitaya Foods introduces a robust line of premium frozen products that combine amazing health benefits, quality, and taste that are 100% powered by superfruits. Pitaya Foods' Functional Smoothie Bowls, frozen Bite-Sized Pieces, frozen Smoothie Packs, and Smoothie Pops are made using only the best quality, sustainably grown whole fruits for a bright and delicious taste that doesn't compromise on nutrition. Pitaya Foods' products are available at as well as at select Albertsons, Costco, Giant Food, Kroger, Publix, Sprouts, select Target locations, Walmart, Whole Foods Market, and more retailers nationwide. For more information on the brand, mission, and products, please go to , and follow them on Instagram , Twitter , and Facebook .

About Regenified:

Regenified is a practice and outcomes-based land verification and product certification program driving the growth of regenerative agriculture and the adoption of certified products. Regenified recognizes and certifies those who adopt regenerative practices, paving the way for a healthier planet and transparency across our food system. For more information, visit .

*source cite, Fact study

Contact:

Leah Brown

8583372995

[email protected]

SOURCE Pitaya Foods