Lisk Strikes Strategic Partnership With The Binary Holdings To Expand Into Asia And Reach 169M+ Telco Users

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Lisk, a leading Layer 2 Ethereum blockchain empowering builders in high-growth markets, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with The Binary Holdings (TBH), a premier Web3 distribution infrastructure provider. Through this collaboration, Lisk will leverage TBH's extensive telecommunications distribution network to bring scalable consumer-facing dApps to 169 million users across Indonesia and the Philippines. This marks a significant step in Lisk's expansion into Southeast Asia, integrating blockchain-powered solutions directly into major telecom platforms and accelerating Web3 adoption in the region.“Lisk has always been about empowering builders who create practical Web3 solutions for high-growth markets,” said Dominic Schwenter, COO of Lisk.“Our collaboration with The Binary Holdings opens new doors for innovators and developers to deliver real-world blockchain applications where they can make the greatest impact.”Lisk is set to expand its reach in Southeast Asia by integrating its dApps directly into the telco apps that millions in Indonesia and the Philippines already use to pay for phone and internet services. Through The Binary Holdings Web3 Distribution Infrastructure, this partnership enables a seamless Web3 entry point-eliminating complex onboarding processes and making blockchain interactions as simple as a few taps. Users can access Lisk's dApps from within“OneWave,” The Binary Holding's "dApp playstore" that lives with telco apps - and powers telco loyalty programs.By engaging with Lisk's dApps, users can earn $BNRY tokens, TBH's utility token, which can be redeemed within the telco ecosystem for essential services like mobile data, phone, and more-transforming digital engagement into real-world value structure boosts telco user engagement, increases revenue per user, and strengthens customer loyalty."Partnering with Lisk helps us get closer to our mission of becoming The Web3 Distribution Infrastructure," said Manit Parikh, CEO at The Binary Holdings. "By integrating Lisk's dApps into telco apps, we're delivering blockchain's power straight into people's pockets, helping to overcome traditional adoption barriers and making Web3 an intuitive part of daily life.”As Lisk continues to gain traction with users and builders in high-growth markets, and TBH expands its presence in Southeast Asia, this collaboration accelerates adoption by integrating blockchain-enabled services into familiar, trusted environments. Together, Lisk and TBH are making Web3 more accessible to users across the globe.About The Binary HoldingsThe Binary Holdings (TBH) provides innovative Web3 infrastructure solutions for telecommunication companies and banks in emerging markets. With a user base of over 169 million, TBH offers scalable, cost-effective infrastructure services that are pivotal to the adoption of Web3 solutions. At the heart of TBH's ecosystem is the $BNRY token, which powers transactions and user interactions, creating an interconnected environment where users can easily access decentralized applications and services.About LiskLisk is a Layer 2 Ethereum blockchain dedicated to empowering web3 builders in high-growth markets. By leveraging cost-efficient, scalable, and innovative Layer 2 technology, Lisk enables real-world applications in high-growth markets to operate efficiently on Ethereum for the first time. Lisk's founder-focused approach provides a comprehensive ecosystem of startup programs, tooling, seed liquidity, and knowledge bases to support local founders from inception to success.As a long-standing Web3 infrastructure project, Lisk has been contributing toward democratizing blockchain accessibility for developers globally since 2016. As an original member of the Optimism Superchain, Lisk also plays a pivotal role in building the industry's first truly interoperable supernetwork alongside Optimism, Base, Mode, and Worldchain.

