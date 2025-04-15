Semtech Corporation (SMTC) Investors Who Lost Money Have Opportunity To Lead Securities Fraud Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES, April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that investors with losses related to Semtech Corporation ("Semtech" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SMTC ) have opportunity to lead the securities fraud class action lawsuit.

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The complaint filed alleges that, between August 27, 2024 and February 7, 2025, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that its CopperEdge products did not meet the needs of its server rack customer or end users; (2) that, as a result, the CopperEdge products required certain rack architecture changes; (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company's sales of CopperEdge products would not ramp-up during fiscal 2026; (4) that, as a result, sales of CopperEdge products would be lower-than-expected; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

SOURCE The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, Los Angeles

