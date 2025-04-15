‘Projected Muslim Population Wrong’: Shivakumar Holds Meeting With Vokkaliga Mlas On Caste Census Report

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, April 15 (IANS) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar held a meeting on Tuesday night at his official residence in Kumara Park regarding the caste census report, along with ministers, MLAs, Rajya Sabha members, and leaders from the Vokkaliga community.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Shivakumar claimed that the media reports projecting Muslims as the largest population group in the caste census are false.

“It's all false, and I am not ready to answer any questions in this regard. Some media outlets have presented incorrect news. I won't name them. Except for the reality, they have published everything else. The news claims that Muslims are in large numbers. We need to provide accurate information to the public,” he said.

When asked about the projected population of the Vokkaliga community, Shivakumar said:“I am not concerned about any one community. I am the president of the Congress party. The ministers and I are responsible for ensuring the security of all communities, and we will do exactly that. We are not ready to point out any mistakes in the caste census. A detailed survey has been conducted. Lakhs of people were involved in the process. A few media outlets are creating confusion. We will respond to that appropriately.”

Shivakumar stated that the 11th Backward Classes Commission's report has already been presented in a cabinet meeting and has been shared with all ministers.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has scheduled a meeting on April 17 to discuss the issue.“In this backdrop, media outlets are publishing various reports, and leaders are giving their own interpretations,” Shivakumar said.

“It is our duty to provide the public with accurate information. I have tried to convey the essence of the caste census report to some extent. Myself, Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy, Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda, Agriculture Minister N. Cheluvarayaswamy, Higher Education Minister M. C. Sudhakar, former Backwards Classes Commission Chairman Jayaprakash Hegde, and others have shared their views on the caste census report,” Shivakumar said.

He said that the Congress government ordered the socio-economic survey, adding that crores of rupees were spent, and lakhs of people were involved in data collection.

“Now that the report is ready, MLAs have sought detailed information. Therefore, the copy we have received will be made available to them. MLAs have expressed their views. In the special cabinet meeting, we will convey the message and the facts. We have collectively decided on what to communicate regarding this issue,” Shivakumar said.

He added that all MLAs have authorised five of us to present their opinions.

When asked about several ministers expressing dissent earlier over the census report, he clarified that they did not have access to the information back then.

“The information was shared only three days ago. We received the details only after it was presented in the meeting,” he said.

The controversial caste census report submitted by the Backwards Classes Commission to the Congress-led government in Karnataka has pegged the Muslim population in the state at 18.08 per cent and recommends 8 per cent reservation for the community, sources stated.

In a major development, the Karnataka Vokkaliga Association has announced that the community will oppose the caste census report, along with the Lingayat and other aggrieved communities.