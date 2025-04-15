Activestate Hits Critical Coverage Milestone For Java Support, Reinforcing Leadership In Intelligent Remediation For Vulnerability Management

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The inclusion of Java support means that security teams and DevOps engineers relying on this widely adopted language can now leverage ActiveState's platform for unprecedented visibility into their OSS usage, risk prioritization, and automated remediation of vulnerabilities. This is crucial for organizations building enterprise applications using open source but who struggle with maintaining, upgrading, and understanding the implications of changes that may affect their first-party code.

ActiveState's comprehensive Java coverage at 13M+ in its curated OSS catalog driven by on-demand catalog expansion.

Post thi

"At ActiveState, we are committed to providing comprehensive open source security solutions, and I am particularly excited about our expanding language support," said Pete Garcin, Senior Director of Product at ActiveState. "We already see a strong foundation with languages like Java; this progress underscores our dedication to ensuring organizations have the visibility and remediation capabilities they need across their critical technology stacks at exactly the point they need it."

A robust curated open source catalog is the foundation for automated remediation - if the catalog doesn't include the necessary components, automated remediation will fail, leaving an application vulnerable. The ActiveState platform, combined with its curated catalog, provides companies with the most complete vulnerability management capabilities, moving beyond simple detection to proactive fixes and secure deployments. It delivers three key capability areas, including:



Vulnerability Blast Radius: Provides unparalleled visibility into an organization's open source landscape, including deep insights into direct and transitive dependencies, organizational impact, and continuous monitoring to understand the true extent of vulnerabilities.

Risk Prioritization Copilot: Leverages AI to help teams focus on the most critical risks by offering proactive breaking change detection, streamlined risk remediation workflows, and security process acceleration. Precision Remediation Pipeline: Offers automated and efficient remediation of vulnerabilities through component-level intervention, secure build generation, and seamless integration with existing development pipelines.

Learn how ActiveState's Open Source Security Posture Management platform with Java support can secure your software supply chain and empower your development teams. Visit our Supported Languages page or request a demo or learn more.

About ActiveState

ActiveState enables DevOps, InfoSec, and Development teams to improve their security posture while simultaneously increasing productivity and innovation to deliver secure applications faster.

We are the only solution in the market today that offers Intelligent Remediation, which identifies which vulnerabilities to prioritize, assesses the impact of updates causing breaking changes, prioritizes what to fix first, securely builds open source packages from source, and facilitates the build and deploy process to get fixes into production quickly and easily.

All from the trusted partner that pioneered and continues to lead enterprise adoption and use of open source software.

SOURCE ActiveState