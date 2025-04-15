403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Russian Foreign Minister Describes Deal with US as ‘not easy’
(MENAFN) Reaching a peace arrangement in Ukraine in collaboration with the United States remains “not easy,” according to Russia’s foreign minister.
As both Moscow and Washington continue their diplomatic interactions, the objective remains a resolution to the conflict, which has stretched on for more than three years.
In a recent discussion with the Russian publication Kommersant, Sergey Lavrov responded to inquiries about whether both nations had outlined the main aspects of a future peace framework.
He emphasized that “the key components of the settlement are not easy to agree on. They are being discussed,” suggesting that the process remains complex and far from finalized.
Lavrov referenced remarks by President Vladimir Putin, who laid out Russia’s stance on a prospective peace plan in June of the previous year.
Lavrov clarified that this perspective should not be viewed as a “request,” but rather as a firm position.
He added, “I emphasize once again, it is firmly based on the wording of the United Nations Charter, on numerous conventions and on the results of referendums, on the results of the expression of the will of the people in the territories in question,” citing the regions in Ukraine that Russia annexed in 2022.
Speaking on the ongoing dialogue with the United States, Lavrov noted that the administration under United States Leader Donald Trump is approaching discussions with “common sense.”
He stressed that both nations, as “responsible international players,” must make every effort to prevent divergent interests from escalating into outright conflict.
Lavrov concluded by stating that when the interests of both sides align—even if such instances are rare—it is vital to capitalize on those moments. “And in those cases -- let there be fewer of them -- when these interests coincide, we are obliged to do everything in our power not to miss the moment, to translate this coincidence into mutually beneficial … projects,” he said, highlighting the potential for collaboration when opportunities arise.
As both Moscow and Washington continue their diplomatic interactions, the objective remains a resolution to the conflict, which has stretched on for more than three years.
In a recent discussion with the Russian publication Kommersant, Sergey Lavrov responded to inquiries about whether both nations had outlined the main aspects of a future peace framework.
He emphasized that “the key components of the settlement are not easy to agree on. They are being discussed,” suggesting that the process remains complex and far from finalized.
Lavrov referenced remarks by President Vladimir Putin, who laid out Russia’s stance on a prospective peace plan in June of the previous year.
Lavrov clarified that this perspective should not be viewed as a “request,” but rather as a firm position.
He added, “I emphasize once again, it is firmly based on the wording of the United Nations Charter, on numerous conventions and on the results of referendums, on the results of the expression of the will of the people in the territories in question,” citing the regions in Ukraine that Russia annexed in 2022.
Speaking on the ongoing dialogue with the United States, Lavrov noted that the administration under United States Leader Donald Trump is approaching discussions with “common sense.”
He stressed that both nations, as “responsible international players,” must make every effort to prevent divergent interests from escalating into outright conflict.
Lavrov concluded by stating that when the interests of both sides align—even if such instances are rare—it is vital to capitalize on those moments. “And in those cases -- let there be fewer of them -- when these interests coincide, we are obliged to do everything in our power not to miss the moment, to translate this coincidence into mutually beneficial … projects,” he said, highlighting the potential for collaboration when opportunities arise.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment