Madinet Masr Executes Buyback Of 42.7 Million Shares Under Treasury Stock Programme

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Madinet Masr, a leading real estate developer listed on the Egyptian Exchange, has announced the execution of a significant portion of its treasury stock buyback programme, approved by its Board of Directors on 6 March 2025. The programme targets the repurchase of up to 4% of the company's total share capital-equivalent to approximately 85.4 million shares.

To date, the company has successfully acquired 42.7 million shares, representing 2% of its total capital, through open market transactions. The repurchases have been carried out in full compliance with the regulatory frameworks set by the Financial Regulatory Authority and the Egyptian Exchange.

This strategic move underscores Madinet Masr's confidence in its financial performance and long-term growth outlook. It also supports the company's ongoing efforts to enhance shareholder value, aligning with its commitment to prudent financial governance and balanced investment strategies.