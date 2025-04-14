Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Madinet Masr Executes Buyback Of 42.7 Million Shares Under Treasury Stock Programme

Madinet Masr Executes Buyback Of 42.7 Million Shares Under Treasury Stock Programme


2025-04-14 11:05:52
(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Madinet Masr, a leading real estate developer listed on the Egyptian Exchange, has announced the execution of a significant portion of its treasury stock buyback programme, approved by its Board of Directors on 6 March 2025. The programme targets the repurchase of up to 4% of the company's total share capital-equivalent to approximately 85.4 million shares.

To date, the company has successfully acquired 42.7 million shares, representing 2% of its total capital, through open market transactions. The repurchases have been carried out in full compliance with the regulatory frameworks set by the Financial Regulatory Authority and the Egyptian Exchange.

This strategic move underscores Madinet Masr's confidence in its financial performance and long-term growth outlook. It also supports the company's ongoing efforts to enhance shareholder value, aligning with its commitment to prudent financial governance and balanced investment strategies.

MENAFN14042025000153011029ID1109429744

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search