Madinet Masr Executes Buyback Of 42.7 Million Shares Under Treasury Stock Programme
To date, the company has successfully acquired 42.7 million shares, representing 2% of its total capital, through open market transactions. The repurchases have been carried out in full compliance with the regulatory frameworks set by the Financial Regulatory Authority and the Egyptian Exchange.
This strategic move underscores Madinet Masr's confidence in its financial performance and long-term growth outlook. It also supports the company's ongoing efforts to enhance shareholder value, aligning with its commitment to prudent financial governance and balanced investment strategies.
