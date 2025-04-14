USD/MXN Analysis Today 14/04: Lower Price Realms (Chart)

403
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) The USD/MXN has returned to the lower elements of its value range and has sustained the 20.21200 vicinity within its sights early this morning, this as a ray of optimism has seeped into the broad markets trading above the 21.00000 price level last Wednesday, when global markets were being punctuated by violent results across trading boards, the USD/MXN has found tranquility return the past couple of days and this morning is near the 20.21200 ratios with calmer price action being demonstrated. Shadows certainly still lurk for the Mexican Peso as President Trump controls tariff rhetoric. But there have been signs of movement regarding negotiations, there is a and potential the U.S White House may be trying to deliver a more tolerant tone. Top Forex Brokers 1 Get Started 74% of retail CFD accounts lose money Read Review BrokerGeoLists({ type: \u0027MobileTopBrokers\u0027, id: \u0027mobile-top-5\u0027, size: SidebarBrokerListAmount, getStartedText: \u0060Get Started\u0060, readReviewText: \u0060Read Review\u0060, Logo: \u0027broker_carrousel_i\u0027, Button: \u0027broker_carrousel_n\u0027, });The USD/MXN has proven a poor place for traders with timid hearts the past couple of weeks. The broad markets have delivered widespread turbulence and the volatility in the USD/MXN has certainly been a focal point. The USD/MXN however has seen a solid return to known ratios in the past few days of trading and is near a realm that some speculators may believe still has room to traverse lower Realistic in Speculative USD/MXN Trading ConditionsTraders who are intent of speculating in the USD/MXN need to remain diligent regarding risk taking tactics. Volatility is still possible within a quick sudden burst which can make trading results similar to betting in a casino. Fast paced changes to the USD/MXN have been seen for several months and we are unlikely to see tranquility delivered for a long duration end of trading this week in many places will be on Thursday, because of Good Friday and the Easter holiday. Volumes in the USD/MXN could become light and open the door to uneven orders which could deliver more volatility. Traders who believe the USD/MXN remains in overbought territory may be proven right, but they should be realistic regarding their wagering targets. Looking for the USD/MXN to return to the 20.00000 may be a step too far in the near-term. EURUSD Chart by TradingView Near-Term Trump Considerations and MexicoFor the moment it appears much of President Trump\u0026rsquo;s rhetoric will be aimed at China, which means Mexico may stay out of the tariff news being generated in the near-term. If this proves to be the case, the USD/MXN does have the potential to move lower and retest the 20.10000 level in the near-term, traders looking for big price movements in the short-term will have to be very conservative with their leverage and have enough cash in their accounts to withstand volatility which could erupt at any time would be wiser to aim for more realistic targets near 20.18000 to 20.16000 in the short-term for speculative bets/MXN Short Term Outlook:Current Resistance: 20.22300Current Support: 20.18500High Target: 20.26800Low Target: 20.15700
