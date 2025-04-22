403
Zelenskyy Urges Russian Clarity for Attacking Civilian Regions
(MENAFN) Ukrainian Leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday reaffirmed that Kyiv remains dedicated to steering clear of attacks on civilian infrastructure.
He urged Russia to deliver a definitive stance on whether it would adopt a similar position.
“Ukraine maintains its offer not to strike at least civilian infrastructure. And we expect a clear answer from Moscow,” Zelenskyy stated following Easter, using a temporary reduction in conflict at the frontline as evidence that tranquility is attainable if Russia opts for self-restraint.
He stressed that genuine peace must begin with shared respect for the safety of non-combatants.
Zelenskyy appealed to Moscow to put an end to missile barrages and long-range drone strikes, calling it the “simplest and most reliable way” to safeguard critical infrastructure.
Zelenskyy went on to say that a true and sustainable ceasefire should serve as the first move toward achieving a dependable and enduring peace.
He noted that Ukrainian representatives participating in diplomatic engagements in Paris and future discussions in London would focus on securing a ceasefire without preconditions.
The Ukrainian leader emphasized that the onus is on Russia to cease hostilities, declaring: “There is no quiet if there is no strict Russian order to be quiet.”
Earlier that day, Russian Leader Vladimir Putin mentioned he would review Zelenskyy’s offer.
These statements followed a tenuous 30-hour Easter pause in fighting, announced by Putin, during which both nations experienced a brief moment of calm.
