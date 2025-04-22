403
Azerbaijan-China Relations Make Steady Progress, Says President Aliyev
(MENAFN) Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev stated, "Azerbaijan-China relations, rooted in ancient history and sound traditions, are steadily advancing."
In a recent written interview, Aliyev expressed confidence that his upcoming state visit to China would further solidify the strategic bond between the two nations.
Looking back on his past visits to China in 2014 and 2015, as well as his involvement in the second Belt and Road Forum in Beijing in 2019, Aliyev highlighted the importance of his constructive talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping.
"China is one of the most dynamically developing countries in the world. Its progress not only benefits the Chinese people but also serves global interests," he remarked.
Aliyev emphasized that in July 2024, Azerbaijan and China signed a joint statement to formalize their strategic partnership, agreeing to enhance cooperation in various fields, foster international collaboration, and jointly support peace, stability, and development on both regional and global fronts.
He reaffirmed that strengthening Azerbaijan’s ties with China is a key foreign policy goal, with particular attention given to advancing cooperation in areas of mutual interest.
On the subject of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), which took place in Baku in 2024, Aliyev praised "China's valuable contributions to global climate efforts."
