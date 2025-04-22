403
El Paso Shooter Receives 23 Life Sentences Instead of Death Penalty
(MENAFN) Patrick Crusius, the gunman responsible for the 2019 shooting that killed 23 people at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, will not face the death penalty after pleading guilty in a state court on Monday. Instead, he was sentenced to 23 consecutive life sentences.
The plea deal was offered by the office of El Paso District Attorney James Montoya last month to prevent a lengthy death penalty trial. While Montoya personally believed Crusius should be executed, he noted that pursuing the death penalty would only prolong the case, and most of the victims' families desired closure.
In 2023, Crusius had already been sentenced to 90 life terms in a federal trial after also pleading guilty. The 2019 attack remains one of the deadliest shootings in U.S. history.
