Minister Of Culture Meets Iraqi Counterpart


2025-04-16 04:00:33
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Minister of Culture H E Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Hamad Al-Thani met yesterday with Minister of Culture, Tourism, and Antiquities of the Republic of Iraq H E Dr. Ahmed Fakak Al-Badrani. The meeting discussed aspects of cultural cooperation between the two countries.

