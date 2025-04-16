Minister Of Culture Meets Iraqi Counterpart

Minister of Culture H E Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Hamad Al-Thani met yesterday with Minister of Culture, Tourism, and Antiquities of the Republic of Iraq H E Dr. Ahmed Fakak Al-Badrani. The meeting discussed aspects of cultural cooperation between the two countries.

