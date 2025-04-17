403
Dr. Sandeep Marwah Honoured By Highway Hero Trust For Championing Women Empowerment
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, India – On the occasion of International Women's Day, Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios and Chairperson of the International Women's Film Forum, was felicitated by the Highway Hero Trust for his outstanding contribution to women empowerment initiatives across India. The award was presented by Reema Virdee, Patron of the UK-based organization, who specially flew in from London for the event.
The ceremony recognized Dr. Marwah's relentless efforts in launching and supporting numerous programs that uplift and empower women-most notably, his initiatives in supporting women drivers in India, a move that has broken gender stereotypes and created economic opportunities for many women.
In his acceptance speech, Dr. Marwah expressed gratitude and reaffirmed his commitment to the cause:
“Empowering women is not just a responsibility but a necessity for a balanced and progressive society. Through education, skill development, and equal opportunity, we can create real change. I thank the Highway Hero Trust and Ms. Reema Virdee for this honor, which strengthens my resolve to continue working towards this mission.”
The event was held with the support of the Indo United Kingdom Film and Cultural Forum, symbolizing the global collaboration required to promote gender equality and inclusivity. Leaders, activists, and cultural ambassadors from both India and the UK joined the celebration, making it a powerful moment of cross-cultural unity and shared purpose.
Dr. Marwah's continued advocacy for women's rights through film, media, and education reflects his broader vision of using creative platforms to drive meaningful societal transformation.
