Mukesh Khanna Speaks Out On The Forgotten Jallianwala Bagh Genocide In India’S History Books

Mumbai, April 22 (IANS) Veteran actor Mukesh Khanna recently spoke out about the often-overlooked tragedy of the Jallianwala Bagh genocide, urging the nation to reflect on this dark chapter of India's history.

In a post on social media, Khanna emphasized how the brutal massacre remains largely absent from mainstream discussions, particularly among the youth. The actor also pointed out that the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, which took place in 1919 during British rule, was one of the most harrowing events in India's struggle for independence. The genocide, in which hundreds of innocent Indians were killed by British forces under General Dyer's command, is a stark reminder of the cruelty and oppression faced by the country under colonial rule.

According to Khanna, the reason this crucial part of Indian history isn't more widely known today is because much of India's historical narrative has been shaped by outsiders. Taking to his Instagram handle, the Shaktimaan actor penned a lengthy note where he also praised Akshay Kumar's performance in the historical drama 'Kesari Chapter 2.'

Mukesh Khanna wrote,“The Jallianwala Bagh Genocide was one of the darkest chapters in the history of British Raaj in India. Not much has been talked about it. Very few youth of our country might not have heard this name. This is because most of our history is written by outsiders. So to make a film on this subject in itself is praiseworthy. So I will open heartedly praise the efforts of makers of this film. To expose Britishers in the courts is even more welcome.”

“And this is what Akshay Kumar's latest film Kesari Chapter 2 did in great style and grandeur. Full marks to film's all departments. More such films should be made on our history. Kudos to its Director to execute it with finesse. Akshay is great in his role of the lawyer and so also all the artists. Must watch this film,” he added.

"Kesari: Chapter 2," directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, also stars R. Madhavan, Ananya Panday, and Regina Cassandra. Set against the backdrop of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, the film was released in theatres on April 18, 2025.