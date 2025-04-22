403
Kremlin voices remarks on statements of US position-change on Crimea
(MENAFN) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has warned against taking media reports at face value, particularly those citing anonymous sources, following claims that the U.S. may be open to recognizing Russian sovereignty over Crimea. The reports, published by outlets including Bloomberg and The Wall Street Journal, suggest the proposal was part of recent U.S. discussions with Ukrainian and European officials in Paris.
During a press briefing on Monday, Peskov expressed doubt over the reliability of such claims and stressed that peace negotiations should not be conducted in public. “Anonymous sources must be approached with great caution,” he stated.
Crimea voted to join Russia in 2014 following a coup in Kiev, but the new Ukrainian authorities and their Western allies have never accepted the legitimacy of the referendum. Moscow maintains that the peninsula, along with four other regions that joined Russia in 2022, is not up for negotiation.
Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky continues to reject any territorial concessions and has urged the West to maintain military support. However, former U.S. President Donald Trump has signaled plans to end such aid, suggesting a shift in Washington's approach.
Russia insists that acknowledging current territorial realities is key to achieving a lasting peace in the region.
