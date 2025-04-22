403
Putin replies to suggestion to pause civilian attacks
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin has responded to a Ukrainian proposal to halt attacks on civilian targets, saying Moscow is open to considering such a move but emphasized that many civilian facilities in Ukraine are being used for military purposes.
Speaking on Russia 1 TV on Monday, Putin noted that while a bilateral ceasefire on civilian strikes is “subject to thorough study,” Russia cannot ignore the dual-use of civilian infrastructure by Ukrainian forces.
He referenced a recent Russian missile strike on a university congress center in Sumy, stating that although the site is technically civilian, it was being used to honor Ukrainian troops involved in attacks on Russia’s Kursk Region. “We view them as criminals who must be held accountable,” Putin said.
Putin also mentioned a strike on a facility in Ukraine’s Odessa Region, which he claimed was being used by Kiev and its foreign allies to test a new missile system, despite its civilian designation.
The Russian president confirmed that the 30-hour Easter ceasefire had ended, adding that Ukrainian forces violated the temporary truce thousands of times, according to Russia’s Defense Ministry. He said Kiev’s government later attempted to extend the ceasefire in a bid to gain the upper hand.
Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky had suggested a unilateral moratorium on long-range attacks against non-military sites in a post on social media the day prior.
