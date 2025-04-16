Qatar To Receive Record 5.3 Million Tourists In 2025: Report

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Joel Johnson | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar's tourism sector is expected to sustain its upward momentum in 2025, surpassing 2024's arrival figures to reach a new high. According to a recent report by Fitch Solutions, the sector is entering a“new phase of growth”, with tourist numbers projected to continue rising throughout the 2025 to 2029 forecast period.

The figures show that the 2025 outlook for Qatar's tourist arrivals is positive, forecasting robust growth.“In 2025, we forecast Qatar's arrivals to expand by 3.5 percent y-o-y to 5.3 million, building on the 5.1 million arrivals reported for 2024 by Qatar Tourism and setting a new peak in arrivals,” it said.

Qatar's previous peak in tourist arrivals was recorded in 2015 at 2.94 million. Since hosting the FIFA World Cup in 2022, the country's tourism sector has sustained strong growth momentum. Analysts at Fitch Solutions noted that the tourism growth rate this year will be driven by strong demand from key source markets, including Saudi Arabia, India, Germany, the UK, and the US, and is further supported by continued government and private sector initiatives aimed at enhancing Qatar's overall tourism appeal.



“We expect Qatar's tourist arrivals to further expand over our medium-term forecast period (2025-2029). By 2029, we project arrivals to reach 5.7 million, representing an annual average of 2.4 percent y-o-y over 2025-2029,” it said. Researchers stress that rising tourist arrivals from the Middle East (including the GCC), Asia-Pacific, Europe, and North America will underpin Qatar's tourism sector growth prospects over the medium term.

The ongoing tourism promotion efforts to strengthen short-to-medium-term arrivals outlook are reinforced by key initiatives in the country.

During the Web Summit Qatar in February 2025, Visit Qatar signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Microsoft to drive digital innovation in the tourism sector. The partnership aims to harness advanced technologies to enhance visitor experience and optimise business operations, building on the success of Visit Qatar's GenAI Travel Concierge.

The same month, Banana Island Resort Doha by Anantara unveiled the Banana Island Adventure Park, a new family-friendly destination boasting panoramic views of the Doha skyline and the Arabian Gulf. Situated on a private island and accessible by catamaran, the park features Qatar's longest zipline, climbing walls, and unique attractions such as the Giant Swing and Human Slingshot, offering visitors a thrilling blend of adventure and scenic beauty.

Russia's Moscow City Tourism Committee launched a strategic roadshow across the Middle East in the same month to strengthen tourism ties with Qatar. The initiative aims to boost visitor flows and foster deeper collaboration between the two markets. Currently, 14 direct flights operate weekly between Moscow and Doha, significantly easing travel and supporting the growing tourism exchange.

Besides, citizens and residents also witnessed the Qatar Kite Festival 2025 from January 19 to 25 at Sealine Beach, bringing together over 60 professional kite flyers from 20 countries. Aimed at attracting international visitors from key markets such as France, Belgium, and Mainland China, the festival spanned iconic locations including Sealine, Hotel Park, and Old Doha Port.