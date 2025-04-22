403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
NASA’s Resupply Mission to ISS Lifts Off with SpaceX Dragon
(MENAFN) NASA and SpaceX have successfully kicked off a new commercial resupply mission to the International Space Station (ISS) on Monday.
The mission began with the lift-off of a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft at 4:15 a.m. Eastern Time from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The spacecraft is now en route to the ISS and is set to autonomously dock with the space station on Tuesday, at approximately 8:20 a.m. Eastern Time.
This mission is delivering a wide array of scientific experiments and technological demonstrations to the ISS. The Dragon spacecraft is carrying research focused on various areas, including vision-based navigation systems, spacecraft air quality monitoring, materials that can be used in drug and product manufacturing, and innovative techniques to promote plant growth with less reliance on traditional photosynthesis, as noted by NASA.
This resupply mission is part of NASA’s ongoing collaboration with SpaceX and marks the 32nd commercial resupply mission the agency has launched with the company. With each mission, NASA continues to expand its capabilities in advancing space research and technology aboard the ISS.
The mission began with the lift-off of a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft at 4:15 a.m. Eastern Time from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The spacecraft is now en route to the ISS and is set to autonomously dock with the space station on Tuesday, at approximately 8:20 a.m. Eastern Time.
This mission is delivering a wide array of scientific experiments and technological demonstrations to the ISS. The Dragon spacecraft is carrying research focused on various areas, including vision-based navigation systems, spacecraft air quality monitoring, materials that can be used in drug and product manufacturing, and innovative techniques to promote plant growth with less reliance on traditional photosynthesis, as noted by NASA.
This resupply mission is part of NASA’s ongoing collaboration with SpaceX and marks the 32nd commercial resupply mission the agency has launched with the company. With each mission, NASA continues to expand its capabilities in advancing space research and technology aboard the ISS.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment